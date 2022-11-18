ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thanksgiving travel: The holiday hustle on in Philadelphia

By Ryan Hughes
 2 days ago

Thanks to remote work, Thanksgiving travel season starts early 02:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The holiday hustle is officially on for Thanksgiving as the holiday travel season began Friday at Philadelphia International Airport and 30th Street Station.

Airport officials estimate 867,000 passengers will pass through the airport between Friday and Nov. 29, which would be a 12% increase from this time last year.

If you're flying, expect the busiest days to be Tuesday through Sunday, but the airport isn't the only place that's busy with travelers.

From 30th Street Station to Philadelphia International Airport, travelers are trying to beat the Thanksgiving rush and they're heading out of town early this year.

AAA says nearly 55 million Americans will travel for the long holiday weekend, numbers not seen since before the pandemic.

"It gives us some extra days with the weekend," Gagan Kushan said, "so that's always good."

The Kushans from West Chester are leaving for a cruise to the Bahamas, but they decided to take a few extra days off before the long holiday weekend.

"This cruise has been booked for the last three years," Kushan said, "so finally we get an opportunity to take it. So don't want to miss any day."

Everyone seems to have the same idea -- they're trying to leave early for Thanksgiving. Now that some people have the luxury of working remotely, they are extending their trips.

"I didn't want to be traveling at any point next week," Tiffany Hamilton, of Medford, New Jersey, said. "It's going to be crazy."

Hamilton and her 3-year-old daughter, Ryan, snaked through security at PHL on Friday. They're headed to New Orleans to visit her mom and siblings for Thanksgiving.

Like many other people, Hamilton is hoping to beat the large crowds.

"I don't want to be stuck at an airport with a toddler," she said. "We're just trying to get out of here early."

Many travelers inside 30th Street Station had the same idea.

The holiday rush is on.

AAA says nearly 55 million Americans will travel for the long holiday weekend, numbers not seen since before the pandemic. Most travelers will drive to see family for Thanksgiving, but air and train travel will increase this year too.

"We are seeing people come at different points," Heather Redfern, public affairs manager at Philadelphia International Airport, said. "We don't necessarily have that traditional travel period where it was the day before Thanksgiving and then the weekend after."

The airport is expecting the busiest days will be next Tuesday through Sunday, but Thanksgiving travel appears to be changing from years past.

"We do see people beating that traditional rush," Redfern said. "And that's why the travel period has extended a little bit more for us."

The airport expects almost 76,000 travelers to pass through Friday.

Christine Kendra and Rich Charlton flew in early from Florida for a wedding in Long Beach Island, but they also work remotely. So their trip home to see family in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, and Princeton, New Jersey, for Thanksgiving is starting early.

"We're here a little early, but extending our travel to visit family," Kendra said. "I don't think we'd be able to swing it if we weren't both remote."

"We'd probably have to take all the time off, which is a little annoying," Charlton said. "It's nice to be able to work Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and then just be at home already."

Kendra and Charlton also booked a one-way flight. With the flexibility of working from home, they're also hoping to fly out several days after Thanksgiving to also beat the rush of heading back home to Florida.

The crowds and lines are only expected to ramp up over the coming days. No matter which way you plan to travel, make sure to give yourself plenty of time.

