Chicago, IL

Suburban Chicago couple finally gets adopted daughter after agency closed years ago

By Marybel Gonzalez
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zy8Zc_0jGJr0rF00

'We're just very happy' 02:23

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years ago, CBS 2 told you about a suburban couple crushed when an adoption agency suddenly closed, ending their dreams of adopting another child.

But now, they have a reason to give thanks this holiday season. CBS 2's Marybel Gonzalez was there when their long journey finally came to an end.

This Friday marks the day before National Adoption Day . But for the Hickey family, they like to call it "Maddie's Gotcha Day."

"It's been a very long journey."

After nearly four years in their care, James and David Hickey finally get to officially call Maddie their own.

"We've had Maddy since right after she turned one and she's about to turn five, so we're just very happy," said James Hickey.

The couple is no stranger to adoption, but the road getting here hasn't always been easy. Back in 2017, CBS 2 sat down with the Hickeys . At that time, they had their baby boy Franklin, but their hopes for growing their family were shattered.

After years of waiting and dishing out nearly $15,000 to the Independent Adoption Center, they got the news via email that the agency was going bankrupt and their adoption would not be possible.

"We're just over the moon happy and excited."

Today, the Hickeys are celebrating a full-circle moment, adopting Maddie from the foster care system.

"Both of our kids are a joy, but she's got my spunk and my attitude."

And joining the other families at the Cook County Courthouse, who opened their hearts and homes to children who need it the most.

"I would say to explore the foster care option. It can take time, but it's a great way to do it. It helped us complete our family."

All the magic for Maddie's family happened inside the building, and there's more good news for other families like them. Cook County announced they've lowered their fees for adoption cases from $265 to $89, to make it easier for children to find their forever homes.

Comments / 2

 

