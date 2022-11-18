ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

MLive.com

Recaps, highlights from Grand Rapids area state semifinal games

Caledonia, Forest Hills Central, South Christian and West Catholic are Motor City bound. All four teams won state semifinal games Saturday afternoon to clinch a berth in the Michigan High School Athletic Association championships games, which will be played Friday and Saturday at Ford Field in Detroit.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Battle Creek, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

EDWARDSBURG, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes, history repeats itself for Martin 35 years later

Martin polished off a storybook record-setting season Saturday afternoon at the Superior Dome in Marquette by conquering previously unbeaten Merrill 74-24. It was record setting in that the Clippers’ scoring machine came through with an amazing 705 points for the season, an average of of more than 54 per game. Perhaps it was the highest number of points ever scored in a championship game.
MARTIN, MI
mibiz.com

People in the news: Nov. 21, 2022

Robert Wheeler was named the new CEO of Kalsec Inc., a Kalamazoo-based certified B-corp that produces a variety of flavor-enhancement products for the food and beverage industries. Wheeler succeeds Dr. Scott Nykaza, who will retire on Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Wheeler joined Kalsec in 2015 and brings to the leadership role 28 years of experience in the food ingredients and flavor industry. The company board also named Julie Heine as president and chief commercial officer to guide Kalsec’s strategic direction and customer experience, and oversee commercial and R&D objectives. Heine has been with Kalsec since 1995 in various roles, starting as a lab tech and graduating to leading global commercial teams.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WGNtv.com

A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt

SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
BUCHANAN, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days

The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

