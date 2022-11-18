Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Nov. 19, 2022 Football Frenzy highlights
A win Saturday earns high school football teams a trip to Ford Field.
Battle Creek, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Mendon returns to football finals, seeks 12th title
The Mendon football team is back in the state finals for the first time since winning it all back in 2011. This time the Hornets are playing in the eight-player division two state championship game
Major comeback sends Kalamazoo Christian to state final
The Kalamazoo Christian volleyball team dropped the first two sets to Calumet Friday in the division 3 state semifinals only to rally and win in five
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
townbroadcast.com
Yes, history repeats itself for Martin 35 years later
Martin polished off a storybook record-setting season Saturday afternoon at the Superior Dome in Marquette by conquering previously unbeaten Merrill 74-24. It was record setting in that the Clippers’ scoring machine came through with an amazing 705 points for the season, an average of of more than 54 per game. Perhaps it was the highest number of points ever scored in a championship game.
Wendy’s Founder Dave Thomas Was Inspired By This Kalamazoo Burger Joint
Despite having grown up in West Michigan I must admit, there is still so much I don't know about my own hometown and surroundings. I can't believe after all these years I'm still learning!. When someone recently told me Dave Thomas, founder of the Wendy's fast food chain, grew up...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Three Michigan Men Plead Guilty In $1.2 Million Courier Van Armed Robbery
Three Michigan men pleaded guilty to their roles in staging the armed robbery of a courier van transporting over $1.2 million in cash. The trio included Paschal Osinachi Uchendu, 27, of Mason, Stephen Ikechuwku Uchendu, 21, of Mason, and Todd Lamonte Harris, Jr., 20, of
mibiz.com
People in the news: Nov. 21, 2022
Robert Wheeler was named the new CEO of Kalsec Inc., a Kalamazoo-based certified B-corp that produces a variety of flavor-enhancement products for the food and beverage industries. Wheeler succeeds Dr. Scott Nykaza, who will retire on Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Wheeler joined Kalsec in 2015 and brings to the leadership role 28 years of experience in the food ingredients and flavor industry. The company board also named Julie Heine as president and chief commercial officer to guide Kalsec’s strategic direction and customer experience, and oversee commercial and R&D objectives. Heine has been with Kalsec since 1995 in various roles, starting as a lab tech and graduating to leading global commercial teams.
Several records broken after snow pummels Grand Rapids
Impressive records have been set by last week's bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.
WGNtv.com
A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt
SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
WOOD
Grand Rapids had 23.3″ of Snow in 3 Days
The top pic. is snow at my house Saturday at 5:35 pm. You can see a big overhang of snow off the house. My picnic table and fire pit are almost buried by the snow. Officially (at the Ford Airport), Grand Rapids has had 8.7″ of snow on Saturday (a daily record for Nov. 19). We picked up 7.0″ on Friday and 7.6″ on Thursday (also a daily record). That’s 23.3″ of snow in 3 days (65 hours) and that’s the first time in history that Grand Rapids got 7″ of snow on 3 consecutive days. We added another 0.7″ on Sunday (12/20). That’s 24″ of snow from this storm over 4 days at the Ford Airport. With 28.0″, this is now the 2nd snowiest November ever, second only to the 31″ we had in 2014. As of 7 pm Saturday, the Ford Airport has 12″ of snow on the ground. The snow settles as the air comes out of it…we’re down to 9″ on the ground Sunday evening.
MLive.com
Fourth-grade potential plays out as Martin routs Merrill for 8-D1 state title
Brad Blauvelt had seen playground potential before. But when Mr. B saw his fourth-grade group tearing it up on the schoolyard eight years ago, the Brandon Elementary teacher suspected it would play out as something special.
