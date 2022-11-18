ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Police: Bristol, Va. man arrested for shooting wife

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at Eastridge Apartments on Eastridge Road, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department.

Police said a man, identified as Gerold T. Smith, 38, shot his wife after an argument. She was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bristol hospital’s ‘Piano Man’ volunteer honored after passing

The police department has charged Smith with malicious wounding. He is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

