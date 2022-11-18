Police: Bristol, Va. man arrested for shooting wife

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at Eastridge Apartments on Eastridge Road, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department.

Police said a man, identified as Gerold T. Smith, 38, shot his wife after an argument. She was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department has charged Smith with malicious wounding. He is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

