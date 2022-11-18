Police: Bristol, Va. man arrested for shooting wife
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating a shooting in Bristol, Virginia.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Crime Watch
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at Eastridge Apartments on Eastridge Road, according to the Bristol, Virginia Police Department.
Police said a man, identified as Gerold T. Smith, 38, shot his wife after an argument. She was taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.Bristol hospital’s ‘Piano Man’ volunteer honored after passing
The police department has charged Smith with malicious wounding. He is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0