ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia preschoolers make care packages for people in need

By Marcella Baietto
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZkdCc_0jGJqqL300

Philadelphia preschoolers prepare care packages for people in need 01:57

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Inside a Logan Square preschool, kids aren't just learning their ABCs and numbers.

Instead, Friday's lesson plan was all about lending a helping hand to those in need.

"We normally start it as early as one, but it really gets emphasized at the age of three," The Learning Experience Associate District Manager William Hayes said.

Three-year-olds at The Learning Experience are making care packages that will be donated to people experiencing homelessness.

"The teachers are reading stories about donating, giving back, things like that," Hayes said. "And then we put things in action with their lesson plans where they are helping each other out, using kind words and asking their families to bring something in so we can give to the charities."

Aside from lessons and activities in the classroom, the preschool's director Keyonah Porter said teachers are also using two characters to help instill the value of giving back to others.

"Grace and Charity, they're our two philanthropy characters and the teachers are highlighting those characters and bringing them to life in their classrooms every day," Porter said.

Educators and staff members believe this curriculum is invaluable.

"Especially in the City of Philadelphia where things can be not so nice, but we instill now with these children," Hayes said. "We are preparing for the next generation. It's not about how big a child is or how small they are, it's about the size of their heart that matters."

It's a class assignment they hope will last a lifetime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey. Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes. The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital. On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m. Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
etxview.com

Church of the Week: New Covenant Church of Philadelphia

In the year 1982 a few events caused major shifts in their individual industries that still hold a great impact today. The popular science fiction film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” made its debut in June of that year. It was one of Steven Spielberg’s earliest instances of directing a feature length film. It went on to win four Academy Awards and earn five other nominations, setting a new standard for visual effects in Hollywood. That same year, Michael Jackson released his groundbreaking album “Thriller,” which is not only held in high regard as one of the greatest albums ever, but for decades held records for album sales. Many believe it solidified his position as The King of Pop.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Your Joy of Sharing toy donation could help this family

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) --  CBS3 is officially kicking off our annual Joy of Sharing campaign and toy drive. This year we are excited to once again brighten the holiday season for families in our area.Your toy donations will benefit both the Salvation Army and Mothers in Charge, a nonprofit which supports mothers who lost children to gun violence. Cherisse Pearson is one of those mothers. She's heading into this holiday season without her 17-year-old son Trey. "It's rough, it's really rough, it gets really emotional daily," Pearson said.She's left with a gut-wrenching void after Trey was shot and killed in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

'She can be like other kids': Wheelchair bound South Jersey girl surprised with special bike

DEPTFORD, N.J. - An adaptive bike painted in Philadelphia Flyers orange with a custom hockey stick brake was delivered to a nine-year-old in Deptford Saturday. Raelynn Morrison, who is wheelchair bound and is living with cerebral palsy, came out of her home to see a group of family and friends, who didn’t want to miss the moment she received such a generous gift.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Philadelphia Citizen

Philadelphia’s Eviction Diversion Program has become a model for cities around the country — and a lifesaver for Philadelphia families

Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Thanksgiving turkey giveway in Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanksgiving is on Thursday, and local organizations are working to ensure everyone has something on the table. On Saturday, there will be two Turkey giveaways in our region.First, in North Philadelphia, the Philabundance Community Kitchen at 2224 North 10th Street is handing out frozen turkeys, side dishes and pies.The giveaway begins at 11 a.m. and continues until supplies run out.Another turkey giveaway is happening Saturday in Camden.Mayor Victor Carstarphen, along with members of Camden's City Council, will be out to distribute 600 turkeys to families in the city starting at 10 a.m. The pickup location is Roosevelt Plaza Park at 520 Market Street in Camden.If you plan on grabbing a bird, you must register online first and bring a photo ID at the time of pickup.And, if you cannot make it Saturday, Camden will be hosting another turkey giveaway on Monday from 12 to 6 p.m. at the North Camden Community Center at 1000 North 6th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

LGBTQ nightclub shooting: Friend remembers bartender killed from Berks County

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured.The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons.One of those killed was a person originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania.Derrick Rump was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting. Friends said Rump welcomed everyone into Club Q with a warmth and light that has now been tragically dimmed. "I guess I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, it's the wrong Derrick,'" Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Plymouth Meeting woman on mission to raise heart disease awareness

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philly Heart Walk is back this weekend taking aim at the leading cause of death in the United States and raising awareness about heart disease. Research shows heart disease in women remains widely underdiagnosed and under-treated and the sad reality is, it kills one American every minute. One of the participants in this weekend's heart walk hopes the trend changes soon.Hope Nagy is a fitness instructor in Plymouth Meeting. She is a mother and is in great shape, and has been all her life. "I started to notice, like walking up the steps with my laundry basket, I was...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
CBS Philly

Athletes brave cold to take part in Philadelphia Marathon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It was a chilly start for runners participating in this year's Philadelphia Marathon. Despite temperatures just above freezing, they were racing to the finish along the 26-mile course where top prizes worth thousands of dollars awaited them.Runners had their spirits high Sunday morning as they hit the pavement. They said the cold did not matter because their adrenaline was just pumping, and that's what's going to get them through to the finish line. Thousands of runners from all over the U.S. came to Philadelphia to run in one of the top 10 marathons in the country. The first wave...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

More than 670,000 Philadelphia-area residents to travel for Thanksgiving holiday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Are you planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday? Well, you're not alone. Nearly 55 million Americans plan to travel over the holiday and locally, AAA says more than 670,000 Philadelphia-area residents are expected to travel. Jam-packed airports, maxed-out parking lots and pricey tickets - that's what travelers face when flying over the Thanksgiving holiday this year. With nearly 55 million people expected to be on the move, the holiday rush has already started.  Airlines are trying to prevent the cancellation chaos that customers experienced last Thanksgiving by adding more pilots and adjusting schedules, but the crowds aren't the only thing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Berks County native killed in LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating whether a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, was a hate crime. Five people are dead and 25 others were left injured.The suspect was arrested after being subdued by patrons.One of those killed was a person originally from Berks County, Pennsylvania.Derrick Rump was one of two bartenders killed in the shooting. Friends said Rump welcomed everyone into Club Q with a warmth and light that has now been tragically dimmed. "I guess I'm just waiting for someone to be like, 'Oh, it's the wrong Derrick,'" Anthony Jaramillo, a friend of Rump,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 HolidayFest: A Longwood Christmas unveiled for 2022 holiday season

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) -- CBS3 is once again celebrating the sights, sounds and spirit of the holidays. The holidays are in full bloom in Chester County and Longwood Gardens is unveiling its spectacular holiday decor. In the music room of Longwood Gardens you'll find two ladies dancing, trimmed top to bottom in festival florals. "This has been such an experience from a fashion designer's point of view, making a dress out of flowers basically," Paige Mueller said. The crafting of these delicate garments are thanks to design students from Drexel University. "The main inspiration for this when I initially did this sketch was...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy