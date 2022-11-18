ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Auto inventory increasing in ArkLaTex

Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD. Carstensen is alleging the election results are not accurate. There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Firefighters Battle Weekend Blaze

Shreveport Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street at 11:47 pm Sunday (11/20/22) for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive fire attack operation to control the fire and protect the public. All products and runoff were confined to the property, and no citizens were at risk. There were no evacuations required.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD battles flames at commercial warehouse with multiple chemicals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department ( SFD) battles flames at Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC, a business containing multiple chemicals. On Nov. 19, at the 2000 block of Cedar Street around 11:47 p.m., SFD was called to a commercial building on fire. When they arrived they discovered Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC., a 25,000-square-foot building fully involved in a fire. The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive attack to control the fire and protect the public.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area

It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Oil & gas company fined for explosion at BAFB that injured 2

BOSSIER CITY, La. – An oil and gas company has been fined in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion this spring that critically injured two men. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month fined Energy Transfer LP $14,502 for what was labeled a “serious” violation.
HAUGHTON, LA
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La - A huge warehouse fire overnight Sunday in Shreveport. Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street close to midnight for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SBA coming to ArkLaTex for tornado aid

SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Salvation Army of NWLA prepping to feed 1,200+ people for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is preparing to feed at least 1,200 people this Thanksgiving. The organization is asking for donations of ingredients or premade side dishes in order to make this meal successful. Organizers are asking for mac n’ cheese, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, and rolls. Meals will be given out on a first come, first-served basis.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport Fire Department seeking military vets to fill positions

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions. Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.
SHREVEPORT, LA

