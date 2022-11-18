Read full article on original website
Auto inventory increasing in ArkLaTex
Shreveport Firefighters Battle Weekend Blaze
Shreveport Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street at 11:47 pm Sunday (11/20/22) for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive fire attack operation to control the fire and protect the public. All products and runoff were confined to the property, and no citizens were at risk. There were no evacuations required.
Shreveport tree farmer says there are lots of trees available just be ready to pay more
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Anyone who plans to purchase a Christmas tree this holiday season can expect more trees to choose from but the tree of your choice will come with a higher price tag, according to the operator of a Shreveport Christmas tree farm. When it comes down...
SFD battles flames at commercial warehouse with multiple chemicals
Here Are The Stores Open on Thanksgiving in the Shreveport Area
It never fails – you start cooking your Thanksgiving dinner and you find out at the last minute you’ve forgotten something. So where will you be able to go in the Shreveport and Bossier City area to get those last minute Thanksgiving items you’ve missed? Here’s a few stores and businesses open on Thanksgiving Day:
Oil & gas company fined for explosion at BAFB that injured 2
BOSSIER CITY, La. – An oil and gas company has been fined in connection with a natural gas pipeline explosion this spring that critically injured two men. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration last month fined Energy Transfer LP $14,502 for what was labeled a “serious” violation.
12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
Head-on collision near Mooringsport sends elderly man, woman to the hospital
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision sent an elderly man and woman to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Road. That’s six miles west of Blanchard and almost 6 miles south-southwest of Mooringsport.
Chemical warehouse goes up in flames in Shreveport
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
Toy drive in Minden hopes to provide for 500 families
Isaac lost his life back in 2012 when he got into a car crash on duty. The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a tall multi-story building that caught fire again near downtown Shreveport.
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
Every Warrior holds Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of active-duty personnel
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Thanksgiving is around the corner, and many of us are preparing to get together and celebrate. On the other hand, many active-duty military members are preparing to celebrate *away from family.”. KSLA News 12′s Michael Barnes was there Sunday night when Every Warrior Network hosted...
BPPJ approves new noise ordinance aimed at oil and gas operations
BENTON, La. -- Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish Police Jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process. A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry...
SBA coming to ArkLaTex for tornado aid
Salvation Army of NWLA prepping to feed 1,200+ people for Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army of Northwest Louisiana is preparing to feed at least 1,200 people this Thanksgiving. The organization is asking for donations of ingredients or premade side dishes in order to make this meal successful. Organizers are asking for mac n’ cheese, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, and rolls. Meals will be given out on a first come, first-served basis.
Shreveport cyclist injured, struck by vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was injured Thursday afternoon when they were struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in South Highlands. Around 3:10 p.m. police responded to the scene on the 6100 block of Line Ave. Images from the scene show the back of the bicycle bent and damage to the front hood and windshield of the car.
Caddo Parish Deputies Seize $14,000 of Drugs and Guns
There Has Been a Big Bust in Shreveport According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office a Shreveport man has been arrested after their narcotics agents found illegal drugs, packaging material and a firearm in his home on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shreveport Fire Department seeking military vets to fill positions
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is recruiting military veterans to fill around 50 positions. Transitioning back into civilian life can be hard for some veterans. Working for the fire department could be a win-win for the community and veterans. Shreveport Fire Assistant Chief Brandon Lee says this opportunity allows vets to continue their public service.
SBA centers opening in east Texas, SW Okla. to help with tornado recovery efforts
(KSLA) - Federal help is on the way for residents affected by the tornadoes that blew through the area earlier in November. [At least 8 tornadoes touched down in the ArkLaTex during storms Friday evening]. Low interest disaster loans are available to Texas and Oklahoma businesses and residents. The area...
