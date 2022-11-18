ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Taylor Swift fan says accessible tickets were not available on Ticketmaster

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWDAS_0jGJqlAe00

Taylor Swift fan says handicap accessible tickets were not available on Ticketmaster 02:15

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

DIGHTON - Taylor Swift fans looking for handicap accessible seating say they are getting blocked out of her concert by Ticketmaster.

"I had a presale code, and I was eager to try to get tickets for presale," said Jessica Rogers, who went to her concert at Gillette Stadium in 2011, and is in a wheelchair. "The toggle on the website where you would slide over to select accessible tickets was grayed out, so not even an option to buy wheelchair accessible tickets."

Rogers has been in a wheelchair for 20 years following a car accident in 2002. Her vehicle hydroplaned and rolled over.

"When you are able to buy a wheelchair accessible ticket you are allowed to get one companion ticket," Rogers continued. "At most you can purchase two companion, so if you have more than two friends or family they can't go with you. When you are disabled, you can only have so many friends and family."

Now that the general sale of tickets has been cancelled, those fans want to know who got those ADA seats? Rogers fears they were sold to people who don't need them.

In the past, Ticketmaster faced a lawsuit from the Department of Justice regarding ADA seating. In the agreement, Ticketmaster said they would change numerous policies, including making a reasonable effort to obtain handicap accessible seating.

"This is a Department of Justice issue. This is an ADA issue, or the Office of Civil Rights," said Dawn Oates, founder of The Play Brigade, a non-profit that advocates for the inclusion of people with disabilities in play, recreation and sports.

"For seven years I have not once been able to use a presale code to buy accessible seats. You would think it would be pretty easy for anybody to just go onto Ticketmaster and click seats. See all of the accessible seats, and that is not the case. It varies show to show, venue to venue."

Now the re-sale market is taking advantage of it.

"I went onto StubHub to see if I could purchase accessible tickets there, and there were three tickets available. One was set for $2000 for an ADA ticket," Rogers said.

WBZ reached out to Ticketmaster for comment, but have yet to hear from the company. The Massachusetts Attorney General is looking into one complaint of ADA seating issues with Ticketmaster and the concert.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

‘The View’ Derailed by $95,000 Taylor Swift Tickets: “I’m Surprised We’re On Air Today”

The View hosts are the latest to weigh in on the bad blood brewing between Swifties and Ticketmaster over the last couple of days. While the site was supposed to give access codes to an exclusive presale for Taylor Swift tickets on Tuesday (Nov. 15), many of the codes didn’t work and the site crashed, leaving angry fans without a passes to her highly anticipated Eras Tour.
CNBC

Taylor Swift public ticket sale on Friday is canceled, Ticketmaster says. But the secondary market can be 'buyer beware'

Ticketmaster announced Thursday afternoon that it has canceled public ticket sale plans for Taylor Swift's upcoming "The Eras Tour." A concern for consumers: The secondary market has seen a "rise in fraudulent, unethical and illegal activities" like ticketing scalping and ticket touting, according to Technavio, a market researcher. "If you're...
TENNESSEE STATE
Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Women's Health

Fans Flood Reba McEntire With Support After The Singer Reveals Health News

We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts for a speedy recovery. The 67-year-old singer and actress announced on Instagram that her doctor has placed her on vocal rest. And fans are reaching out with messages of support and understanding. We're sending Reba McEntire all of our positive thoughts...
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
HollywoodLife

Sara Haines Calls On Taylor Swift To ‘Speak Up’ About Ticketmaster After Tour Debacle

(UPDATE: 11/17/22 AT 5:30 P.M. ET): Ticketmaster has canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated and record-breaking Eras Tour, which was set to begin on Nov. 18. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled,” the company tweeted on the evening of Nov. 17. It is unclear what will happen to the few remaining tickets.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Whiskey Riff

CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé

Alan Jackson has never been afraid to make a statement. There was of course his shot at the Nashville music industry that he took with his 1999 duet with George Strait, “Murder on Music Row.” But even before that, there was Alan’s protest at the ACM Awards back in 1994 when he had his drummer play without drumsticks after being told that he would have to perform with a pre-recorded track. And then in 1999, when the CMA Awards were […] The post CMA Awards 2016: Alan Jackson Walks Out In The Middle Of A Performance By Beyoncé first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GEORGIA STATE
musictimes.com

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Ticket Sales Canceled Due to THIS Shocking Reason

Taylor Swift showed her power once again after her fans crashed Ticketmaster's website on the day of the ticket sale for the "Eras" tour. Amid Swift's unstoppable releases in the past months, she confirmed her touring return after five years with her "Eras" tour, which would start on Mar. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
HuffPost

Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy

As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
92K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy