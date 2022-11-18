ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Second Avenue Commons shelter opens Downtown after delays

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43okdV_0jGJqjPC00

Second Avenue Commons shelter opens Downtown after delays 02:22

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Second Avenue Commons shelter is now open and taking in people experiencing homelessness with the hopes of finding many of them permanent housing.

After more than two months of delays, the Second Avenue Commons is finally opening its doors and accepting guests. The city and the county are hopeful this could be the beginning of the end of the homeless crisis.

With snow in the air and temperatures dropping quickly, the first guests have begun checking into the Second Avenue Commons after months of living in tent encampments across the city.

Paige Tuckfelt is happy to be in from the cold.

"I have my own room, a bed, a microwave, and it is very nice," Tuckfelt said. "And everybody who comes in will have their own room and their own keys."

One man, when asked if he wanted to go to the shelter, said, "Either that or I'm gonna end up dead. We're gonna freeze out here."

The commons is the lynchpin of the city and county's plan to address the homelessness crisis. Outreach workers from the county are trying to convince the people living in the encampment to abandon their tents and move into the shelter. Once that happens, the city intends to take the tents down. One man said he's ready to go but says the process has been slow.

"They came by yesterday and took two people out. Two out of 40. Come on now, there's got to be some kind of solution."

After six months in a tent, Tanya Heminger now has a room of her own at the commons.

"So much better. It was so cold. We're indoors now," she said.

She hopes to find an apartment in the coming months.

"Hopefully during that time, we'll be able to get into permanent housing and our own place outside of here," she said.

In the coming weeks, the city is hopeful that most of the homeless will leave the tents and come to Second Avenue Commons or other shelters, and that they will be able to decommission or take the encampments down.

Comments / 4

Marcy
2d ago

But yet let's just send a 100 billion over to Ukraine for to go into Zelinskys pocket and then what he doesn't pocket gets funneled back here into politicians pockets.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Allegheny County begins discounted-fares pilot program for eligible riders

PITTSBURGH — On Thursday, Allegheny County's Department of Human Services launched a one-year pilot program providing certain low-income residents with free or reduced public transit fares through Pittsburgh Regional Transit. The department hopes to use the pilot to inform the development of a permanent program. Allegheny County officials announced...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Fraternity holds sleep-out to benefit people experiencing homelessness

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The brothers of the Epsilon Kappa Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity bundled up and braved the bitter cold for an hours-long sleep-out on Friday.The sleep-out, which happened in a small park in Oakland, benefited people experiencing homelessness.Cameron Clarke, a volunteer, said, "Typically, it is monetary donations, non-perishable food, as well as canned goods and clothing."This is the first time the fraternity has held a fundraiser since the pandemic. In the past, the fraternity has raised as much as $400 in one night."Usually from 10 p.m. to (midnight), around that time when people are going to social...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Light Up Night festivities continue downtown on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Light Up Night underway, it's a celebration of all things Christmas and all things Pittsburgh! So that obviously means a gigantic Prantl's Burnt Almond Torte that replicates the signature Highmark tree. It's over eight feet tall and weighs over a ton. People were able to snap selfies with the cake and Prantl's said it's one of the largest cakes they've ever made. "It's over 400 sheets put together, about a little over 300 pounds of toasted almonds that we do ourselves in-house, and probably about 400 or more pounds of buttercream," said Lori Miller. Today, they'll...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: November 21, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsMis.StepsFat ButcherGood Manners GroupCarnegie Science Center's Mars ExhibitSTAR 100.7North Hills Community Outreach Gingerbread House DisplayDonate to the KDKA-TV Turkey FundPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Emergency crews respond to house fire in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Emergency crews fought a house fire in Brentwood Saturday night. A member of the Brentwood Volunteer Fire Company said they were called to the 100 block of Catskill Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. Firefighters said residents were in the home when the fire began but were...
BRENTWOOD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Connellsville looks to help people experiencing homelessness

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A small Fayette County town is seeing an influx of people experiencing homelessness, and authorities said it's stemming from drugs.Mayor Greg Lincoln told KDKA-TV on Thursday that a few medical clinics have opened in Connellsville, bringing in those trying to end their addiction. But he said it's led to a new problem that could be hurting more than helping. Lincoln said city officials are working to find solutions to help those in need as more people are coming to town but are left with no place to go once in Connellsville."Every day now with it...
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
momcollective.com

A Guide to Holiday Activities In & Around Pittsburgh

The Christmas season is a busy time but one filled with great opportunities to create memories with your family. All around the Pittsburgh area there are lots of fun holiday activities to share in and enjoy. Pittsburgh’s Ultimate Holiday Experience! Starting at 12:30PM with Music & Entertainment, Light Up Night...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Veterans Leadership Program provides hope and opportunity for veterans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For the past 40 years, the Veterans Leadership Program in Pittsburgh has served thousands of military members across western Pennsylvania.They help vets overcome their own personal battles and live the life they deserve, like Chuck Ondo. After several unstable years, Ondo is back on his feet where he belongs - behind the barber chair."It feels amazing," said Ondo. "In the last year, my life has changed 180 degrees."Ondo served 6 years in the Marine Corps and 10 years as a Pennsylvania State Trooper.But he said traumatic events led him to addiction."For about 15 years of my life,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sock It To ’Em: Monroeville campaign collects on behalf of people in need

The Monroeville Rotary Club is partnering with the Monroeville Chamber of Commerce, Visit Monroeville, Municipality of Monroeville and Gateway School District to put cold feet into warm socks. Drop-off boxes are located through Jan. 31 at each of the offices at Gateway High School, Gateway Sports Complex, Mosside Middle School,...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Pet Expo, the largest on the east coast, wraps up Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you're looking for something to do this weekend that will keep you inside and out of the cold, the Pittsburgh Pet Expo has returned to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. It's the largest pet expo on the east coast and it features competitions, demonstrations, giveaways, and vendors, all for you to enjoy and for you to spoil your pets. It got going again today at 10 a.m. and happening at 3:30 p.m. is the grand finale. It's the signature pet costume contest! You can learn more and get tickets at this link. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating vandalism of Christmas display

NORTH SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - There is a Grinch on the loose in North Sewickley Township. Early on Saturday morning, someone snuck into the yard of this house along Mercer Road and cut the electric cords running to several light installations in this massive Christmas display.This is not an ordinary holiday setup. This display is put together every year by the Santillo family and is known throughout Beaver County. This illuminating array of lights and figures not only helps people get into the holiday spirit but also helps raise money for the Women's Shelter of Beaver County.The question is, what...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Emergency crews battle house fire in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh emergency crews battled a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Sunday night. Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were dispatched to Straka Street in Crafton Heights at approximately 9:04 p.m. There were no reported injuries. The flames were under control within an hour of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh helps those in need get a Thanksgiving dinner

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With Thanksgiving just days away, The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh wants to make sure that no family goes without a warm dinner. On Saturday, the group held its annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. They said they're prepared to help more than 900 families throughout southwestern Pennsylvania this year. "The Consumer Price Index went up eight percent, so that puts a burden on a lot of families that we serve," said Carlos T. Carter, President, and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh. "They can't afford food, especially for Thanksgiving, so I think it's a good opportunity to give love to people. To make sure they can have a great meal and they have opportunities to learn about their health." Those who picked up their meals, they were also able to get a free health screening. The event was made possible through help from several community partners. They included the University of Pittsburgh, the United Way, The Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, and others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County residents enjoy holiday parade in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Residents came out to begin their early holiday celebrations with a parade in Greensburg. The parade featured a special float from the Westmoreland Museum of American Art. The float featured a larger-than-life reproduction of a work by an artist known as “Grandma Moses.” The piece is called “Sugaring Off” and depicts a charming winter scene.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy