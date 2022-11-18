Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
One man dead in shooting in Chicago's East Garfield Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police said at least one man was dead in a shooting on Sunday in East Garfield Park. One man, 31, was shot in the armpit on West Warren near Albany around 5:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another man, 44, was shot in the...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 shot, 1 killed, in East Garfield Park, Chicago police say
Two people were shot, one killed, Sunday in a drive-by shooting in East Garfield Park, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Two people shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two people were shot in Chicago's Garfield Park neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. The victims were shot on West Madison near Kedzie. Chicago police said a woman, 43, was in stable condition. A man, 28, was in critical condition.
15-year-old girl among 2 fatally shot outside house party on West Side
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old girl was among two people fatally shot outside of a house party in the city’s Austin neighborhood. The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on the 5400 block of West Augusta. Police said the teen and a 44-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk with several other people, when a man […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in Lawndale shooting
CHICAGO - A man is facing charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. Salvador Reitinger, 31, is accused of shooting and seriously wounding a 47-year-old man on Nov. 12 in the 3900 block of West 16th Street, according to police.
fox32chicago.com
3 killed, 2 teens among 17 others shot in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO - Three people were killed and two teens were among at least 17 people wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. Three people were shot, two fatally, Sunday night in Austin on the West Side. They were standing in a group with several other people about 11:40 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Augusta Boulevard when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One person was shot in the chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. His age wasn’t immediately available. Another person, whose age also wasn’t immediately available, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, officials said. She was also pronounced dead. A 39-year-old man went to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg, police said. He was listed in critical condition.
Chicago shootings: 2 teens among 18 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Two teens are among 18 people were wounded, 1 fatally, in shootings across Chicago over the weekend, police said.
At Least 7 Injured, 3 Seriously, in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Near South Side
At least seven people were injured, three seriously, in a collision involving multiple vehicles on Chicago's Near South Side, authorities said. The crash was reported before 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue near East 14th Street. Three adults were critically injured and rushed to area hospitals, authorities stated. Two additional adults sustained non-critical injuries.
fox32chicago.com
Multiple couples robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park as city's holdups escalate
CHICAGO - Multiple couples were robbed at gunpoint in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago in two separate incidents Sunday as crime continues to escalate in the Democratic-run major city. In one incident, three robbers approached a man and woman as they strolled in the 2600 block of North Burling...
fox32chicago.com
Two Chicago police officers injured in car crash in West Ridge
CHICAGO - Two Chicago police officers were injured in a car crash in West Ridge on Sunday. Police said the officers were in a squad car with emergency lights activated driving westbound on West Pratt near Rockwell around 5:35 p.m. A Red Nissan Moreno hit the squad car in the...
fox32chicago.com
Man robbed at gunpoint in Chicago's West Town: police
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in West Town early Saturday morning. Police say the victim was getting into his car round 3:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of West Superior Street when three people with a handgun demanded his belongings. The offenders fled the scene with...
Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash
CHICAGO — A man was killed in a car crash as he made a sudden u-turn when police attempted to make a traffic stop on him. The police pulled over the 22-year-old man at the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue around 8:00 p.m. when he made a sudden U-turn as officers approached on foot […]
fox32chicago.com
Men in luxury vehicle rob victims at gunpoint on South Side, police warn
CHICAGO - Two men are wanted for robbing victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side this week. Police say they are searching for two offenders for two robberies that happened earlier this weekend. The suspects drove a gray or silver BMW or Mercedes. The suspects would get out of the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man found with gunshot wound to head in West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head on Chicago's West Side Friday afternoon. Around 2:45 p.m., police say the male victim was shot in the ride side of his head in the 3300 block of West Lexington Street. The victim...
Chicago Journal
Two 13-year-old boys identified after they were found shot in vacant home in Roseland
ROSELAND, CHICAGO - Two 13-year-old boys who were found shot in a vacant home and later pronounced dead on Thursday morning have now been identified, authorities said. Shortly before 7:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors on the 11400 block of S. Calument Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood told media that they woke to the sound of several gunshots.
Chicago Police Warn of Thieves Stealing Vehicles From Loop Parking Garages
Chicago police are asking drivers to be vigilant following at least 10 instances in which vehicles were stolen from parking garages in the Loop, authorities said. The incidents were reported between Oct. 17 and Nov. 18, Chicago police said in a community alert. The thieves targeted unattended vehicles in parking...
Chicago crime: Police alert North Side businesses after string of burglaries
In each incident, two or three offenders threw an object at a front glass door to enter a business.
fox32chicago.com
Police seek man in CTA bus robbery on Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a passenger on a CTA bus on the Near West Side earlier this month. Mass Transit Detectives say a man in his early 20s robbed another passenger on a CTA bus at 11 North Ashland Avenue on Nov. 11 at 3:38 p.m.
Drive-by shooting: 2 teen boys shot while walking in Brighton Park, Chicago police say
Two teen boys were injured in a Saturday morning shooting on the city's Southwest Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
South Loop parking garages targeted in series of car thefts
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning people who use parking garages in the South Loop about a recent rash of stolen cars. At least 10 cars have been broken into and stolen from downtown parking garages in October and November, according to a CPD community alert. The suspects target unattended...
