Marlins and Bally Sports part ways with Arencibia. Hutton, others returning on cablecasts

The Marlins and Bally Sports are bringing back their television analyst rotation on Marlins games next season.

But J.P. Arencibia will no longer be a part of it.

Bally and the Marlins dropped Arencibia on Friday, meaning he will no longer work on the team’s TV or radio broadcasts. A reason for the decision was not offered, but it was nothing nefarious, according to a source.

Tommy Hutton, Gaby Sanchez, Rod Allen and Jeff Nelson were retained and will share the TV analyst package next season, working with play-by-play man Paul Severino. A fifth analyst might be added.

Arencibia, in his first year as a TV analyst, called the Marlins’ opening road series and more than 60 games overall on TV, the most of any of the five analysts who shared the booth alongside Severino.

Arencibia, who declined to comment about his departure, also called a package of games on radio.

This marked the second time this week - and the fourth time in 13 months - that the Marlins have parted ways with a prominent announcer.

Earlier this week, the Marlins informed Glenn Geffner that they would not be renewing his contract after 15 seasons. Marlins radio host Kyle Sielaff is the front-runner to replace him.

Last offseason, the Marlins and Bally dumped TV analyst Todd Hollandsworth and replaced him with the rotation of analysts, which was well-received.

Radio announcer Dave Van Horne retired before last season after being told that he would be calling fewer than 20 games.