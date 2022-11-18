ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Marlins and Bally Sports part ways with Arencibia. Hutton, others returning on cablecasts

By Barry Jackson
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L3zlb_0jGJpYbs00

The Marlins and Bally Sports are bringing back their television analyst rotation on Marlins games next season.

But J.P. Arencibia will no longer be a part of it.

Bally and the Marlins dropped Arencibia on Friday, meaning he will no longer work on the team’s TV or radio broadcasts. A reason for the decision was not offered, but it was nothing nefarious, according to a source.

Tommy Hutton, Gaby Sanchez, Rod Allen and Jeff Nelson were retained and will share the TV analyst package next season, working with play-by-play man Paul Severino. A fifth analyst might be added.

Arencibia, in his first year as a TV analyst, called the Marlins’ opening road series and more than 60 games overall on TV, the most of any of the five analysts who shared the booth alongside Severino.

Arencibia, who declined to comment about his departure, also called a package of games on radio.

This marked the second time this week - and the fourth time in 13 months - that the Marlins have parted ways with a prominent announcer.

Earlier this week, the Marlins informed Glenn Geffner that they would not be renewing his contract after 15 seasons. Marlins radio host Kyle Sielaff is the front-runner to replace him.

Last offseason, the Marlins and Bally dumped TV analyst Todd Hollandsworth and replaced him with the rotation of analysts, which was well-received.

Radio announcer Dave Van Horne retired before last season after being told that he would be calling fewer than 20 games.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Giants could sign former hated rival?

The San Francisco Giants may finally be getting revenge for Brian Wilson switching up on them nearly a decade ago. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports on Friday that the Giants are showing interest in free agent closer Kenley Jansen, who was a thorn in their sides for many years. Jansen spent 12 seasons from 2010 to 2021 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco’s hated division rivals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NJ.com

Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again

The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts

The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
BRONX, NY
The Comeback

Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move

The Los Angeles Dodgers made a big roster move on Friday. The Dodgers have officially parted ways with former NL Rookie of the Year and MVP Cody Bellinger. Bellinger was non-tendered by the club. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal first reported the news of the non-tender on Twitter. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making Read more... The post Los Angeles Dodgers make big roster move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

New York Yankees Reportedly Re-Sign Key Player

The New York Yankees have agreed to bring back shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million contract, per ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan. The team reportedly considered nontendering him before today’s 8 p.m. deadline, but ultimately decided to keep him in the picture. Kiner-Falefa's $6 million is fully-guaranteed,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Angles, Twins Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Angels have bolstered their infield this Friday, acquiring third baseman Gio Urshela in a trade with the Twins. ESPN's Jeff Passan was first to break the news that the Twins traded Urshela to the Angels in exchange for Class A right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. This trade has been confirmed by both parties.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Yankees lock down key bullpen arm to avoid arbitration

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect

After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Kiner-Falefa agrees to $6.1M deal with Yanks, Trivino $4.1M

NEW YORK (AP) — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the New York Yankees agreed Friday to a $6 million, one-year contract and reliever Lou Trivino got a $4.1 million deal, both avoiding salary arbitration. Kiner-Falefa got a $1.3 million raise under the deal, which was struck as the evening deadline...
CLEVELAND, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers make big Cody Bellinger contract decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a big decision regarding the status of outfielder Cody Bellinger. The Dodgers have chosen to non-tender Bellinger, making him a free agent. The team remains interested in re-signing the outfielder at a lower price, according to Ken Rosenthal. Bellinger made $17 million last year...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
41K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy