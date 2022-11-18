Wellesley charity news: Raider Classic golf tourney raises $20K for local METCO; Relay for Life participants sought

Read full article on original website
The Swellesley Report
Pinnacle Residential Properties: award-winning Fieldstone Way in Wellesley
SPONSORED CONTENT: Fieldstone Way in Wellesley was chosen by judges across the nation to receive the Gold 2022 Prism Award award from The Builders and Remodelers of Greater Boston. BRAGB, a trade association affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and Remodelers, has represented the industry since 1944. It is one of New England’s most prominent and influential trade organizations.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley business buzz: Oath Pizza aims for winter opening; Fancy new Linden Square signs; Healthcare award goes to Wellesley woman; 4G Clinical cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list
Oath Pizza aims for winter opening in Linden Square. Oath Pizza, which by will be located in the former Roosters Men’s Grooming Center spot at 180 Linden St. (Roosters is just around the corner, still in Linden Square, doesn’t have a set opening date. But it is now aiming to open in either February or March, Oath VP David Jamieson told the Wellesley Select Board at its Nov. 7 meeting, during which it approved a common victualler license for the restaurant.
The Swellesley Report
TBB Scholarships accepting applications through Feb. 28
TBB Scholarships, Inc., is accepting applications for scholarships from young women who will be graduating from high school in the spring of 2023. Candidates must reside in or go to school in Wellesley, Newton, or Brookline. They must have sound academic standing and be in need of financial aid. The...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley educators stage walk-in as show of solidarity in wake of stalled contract negotiations
Members of the Wellesley Educators Association (WEA) staged a walk-in on Friday, Nov. 18 at each of the town’s six elementary schools, the middle school, and the high school in a show of solidarity amid stalled contract negotiations. Educators have been working without a contract since July 1, 2022.
WMUR.com
Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace
SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
Positively Massachusetts: Local firefighters ‘passing the helmet’ to help one of their own
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters across the state are honoring a Plymouth firefighter who was forced out of action because of his health. Dale Melanson was on the force for 18 years and is now battling a new fire after his recent diagnosis of ALS. Boston 25 News Photojournalist Adam...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man plans on using big lottery win to serve community through healthcare
Some when they think of hitting big money have thoughts of taking it easy. Not a Massachusetts man that recently cashed in on a winning scratch ticket. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Jean Roody Chery has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X The Money” instant ticket game.
nshoremag.com
Holy Cow Ice Cream Wins National Award For Local Favorite Flavor
BONS winner Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe has won national honors for its ice cream flavors. The North American Ice Cream Association named Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – of Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem – the winner of several awards at its annual ice cream competition, held earlier this month in Fort Worth, Texas. The organization’s highest honor, Flavor of the Year, went to Holy Cow’s original flavor Ritzy AF, a salted butter cracker ice cream base, loaded with house-made Ritz Cracker toffee bark. The flavor was introduced last year as a holiday special but sold so well it earned a permanent spot on the menu.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket
A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts, is a wonderful place to raise a family, offering many activities and good schools. Here are the top 5 family-friendly neighborhoods.
hockomocksports.com
North Attleboro Comes Up Just Short In State Semis
MILFORD, Mass. — Despite a valiant effort and a strong second half fight, the football wouldn’t bounce in favor of North Attleboro on Friday night. A talented and undefeated Wakefield team used a balanced offensive attack to keep the Rocketeers off balance, and jumped out to an early lead that it never surrendered in a 31-24 win in the Division 3 state semifinals.
Lowell football team will play Winnacunnet on Thanksgiving Day
LOWELL - There's much to cheer for in Lowell, days before the Thanksgiving football game. It's a tradition that almost didn't happen this year. The scheduled game against rival Haverhill had been ripped away from the Lowell High Red Raiders, after Haverhill's season was canceled due to a hazing investigation. "I missed the last two games because of an injury. I was supposed to be back for Thanksgiving," explained Lowell football player Tyler Loyn. "Evan came home and told me he knew the end was near, but he didn't know he'd played his last game last week. It...
hockomocksports.com
KP Holds Off Feehan, Books Another Visit to Gillette
MANSFIELD, Mass. – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – King Philip makes enough plays down the stretch, getting the defensive stops it needs to hold on and grind out a playoff win. It seems to now be built into this program’s DNA that, as the weather gets colder and the games get tighter, the Warriors will find a way to come out on top.
Iconic North Shore restaurant is a go-to spot for WWE Superstars
SAUGUS, Mass. — The Kowloon restaurant is an iconic North Shore spot for a multitude of reasons, not just for locals looking for their Chinese food fix. WWE Superstars have made the castle on a hill a pit stop during their visits to Boston for decades, and it’s become a bit of a tradition for them.
natickreport.com
Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list
The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of student killed in Massachusetts bus crash that injured 27, classes canceled
WALTHAM – Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Waltham Chief of Police Kevin O’Connell have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a crash that occurred last night in Waltham involving a shuttle bus that was transporting 27 students from Brandeis University from a hockey game at Northeastern University. The...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
homenewshere.com
Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team
LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
