ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley charity news: Raider Classic golf tourney raises $20K for local METCO; Relay for Life participants sought

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Swellesley Report

Pinnacle Residential Properties: award-winning Fieldstone Way in Wellesley

SPONSORED CONTENT: Fieldstone Way in Wellesley was chosen by judges across the nation to receive the Gold 2022 Prism Award award from The Builders and Remodelers of Greater Boston. BRAGB, a trade association affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and Remodelers, has represented the industry since 1944. It is one of New England’s most prominent and influential trade organizations.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley business buzz: Oath Pizza aims for winter opening; Fancy new Linden Square signs; Healthcare award goes to Wellesley woman; 4G Clinical cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

Oath Pizza aims for winter opening in Linden Square. Oath Pizza, which by will be located in the former Roosters Men’s Grooming Center spot at 180 Linden St. (Roosters is just around the corner, still in Linden Square, doesn’t have a set opening date. But it is now aiming to open in either February or March, Oath VP David Jamieson told the Wellesley Select Board at its Nov. 7 meeting, during which it approved a common victualler license for the restaurant.
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

TBB Scholarships accepting applications through Feb. 28

TBB Scholarships, Inc., is accepting applications for scholarships from young women who will be graduating from high school in the spring of 2023. Candidates must reside in or go to school in Wellesley, Newton, or Brookline. They must have sound academic standing and be in need of financial aid. The...
WELLESLEY, MA
WMUR.com

Tuscan Village kicks off first annual holiday marketplace

SALEM, N.H. — Shoppers visited Tuscan Village for the first day of their pop-up holiday market. The event showcases 30 vendors selling holiday items during weekends through New Year's Eve. Tuscan Village marketing director Edwin Santana said the vendors sell wares like food, crafts and ornaments. "And then, of...
SALEM, NH
nshoremag.com

Holy Cow Ice Cream Wins National Award For Local Favorite Flavor

BONS winner Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe has won national honors for its ice cream flavors. The North American Ice Cream Association named Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe – of Gloucester, Peabody, and Salem – the winner of several awards at its annual ice cream competition, held earlier this month in Fort Worth, Texas. The organization’s highest honor, Flavor of the Year, went to Holy Cow’s original flavor Ritzy AF, a salted butter cracker ice cream base, loaded with house-made Ritz Cracker toffee bark. The flavor was introduced last year as a holiday special but sold so well it earned a permanent spot on the menu.
SALEM, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket

A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hockomocksports.com

North Attleboro Comes Up Just Short In State Semis

MILFORD, Mass. — Despite a valiant effort and a strong second half fight, the football wouldn’t bounce in favor of North Attleboro on Friday night. A talented and undefeated Wakefield team used a balanced offensive attack to keep the Rocketeers off balance, and jumped out to an early lead that it never surrendered in a 31-24 win in the Division 3 state semifinals.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
CBS Boston

Lowell football team will play Winnacunnet on Thanksgiving Day

LOWELL - There's much to cheer for in Lowell, days before the Thanksgiving football game. It's a tradition that almost didn't happen this year. The scheduled game against rival Haverhill had been ripped away from the Lowell High Red Raiders, after Haverhill's season was canceled due to a hazing investigation. "I missed the last two games because of an injury. I was supposed to be back for Thanksgiving," explained Lowell football player Tyler Loyn. "Evan came home and told me he knew the end was near, but he didn't know he'd played his last game last week. It...
LOWELL, MA
hockomocksports.com

KP Holds Off Feehan, Books Another Visit to Gillette

MANSFIELD, Mass. – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before – King Philip makes enough plays down the stretch, getting the defensive stops it needs to hold on and grind out a playoff win. It seems to now be built into this program’s DNA that, as the weather gets colder and the games get tighter, the Warriors will find a way to come out on top.
MANSFIELD, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
NATICK, MA
homenewshere.com

Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team

LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
WILMINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy