Sugar Land physician among first 2 Muslim Americans elected to the Texas State Legislature
The Sugar Land physician told ABC13 he hopes his presence on Capitol Hill will make the Muslim community in Texas feel more welcome, included, and represented.
KVUE
Advocacy group proposes changes to STAAR test
Raise Your Hand Texas, a public policy group, is pushing for lawmakers to file a bill to make changes to the STAAR test. Here's what they want to see.
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in Texas, several bills filed to change that
Fentanyl testing strips are classified under Texas law as drug paraphernalia, making them illegal to have.
New bill, again, aims to improve Texas maternal death data
House bill 663 would require reporting certain maternal mortality information to the Texas Department of State Health Services and creating a work group for a maternal mortality and morbidity data registry.
Texas Sunset Commission report shows state law enforcement regulator needs a blue ribbon panel
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas legislative commission tasked with overseeing state agencies reported the way we regulate law enforcement is not good enough. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement regulates law enforcement in the state. The Sunset Advisory Commission found three issues with the agency:. Establish a blue ribbon...
fox7austin.com
Criminal trespassing: How Texas law defines it
AUSTIN, Texas - Last Monday, a West Austin woman spoke with FOX 7 Austin about dealing with a Peeping Tom who wouldn’t leave her front porch. In light of this, we’re breaking down what you should do if you’re in a similar situation, and what Texas trespassing laws have to say.
Texas lawmakers question DMV over illegal paper tags problem
AUSTIN, TX — The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles announced Thursday major changes in temporary tags in Texas to combat fraud. Fraudulent dealers were able to access the system and create thousands upon thousands of temporary labels. These temporary tags were distributed all over the country.
Texas Gov. Abbott Sending Armored Carriers to the Border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be taking his immigrant “invasion” claim very seriously. The Texas Tribune reports that under a state order, the National Guard will be sending 10 massive armored personnel carriers to the border. The M113 vehicles, which look like tanks, were originally intended to transport foot soldiers across battlefields—and it’s not clear what purpose the Vietnam-era carriers would serve at the border, or whether weapons will be added to them. Abbott has been describing the flow of migrants into the U.S. from Mexico as an “invasion” much to the delight of conservatives.Read it at Texas Tribune
Double standard? Texas assigns unusual urgency to Democratic county's election mishaps
Texas officials have responded with urgency to complaints about problems at the polls in Harris County, a response civil rights groups say is far different from when they report voting obstacles. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has called for a criminal investigation into problems in the largely Democratic county,...
KHOU
New bills in Texas Legislature on transgender rights for Texans
Texas Republicans have targeted transgender people several times in recent sessions. Already, there is a wave of bills aimed at gender-affirming health care.
Hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people on the rise in North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the day dedicated to remembering trans- and nonbinary victims of violence, there are suddenly five more deaths to mourn in Colorado.The news doesn't deter Rev. Yadi Martinez Reyna from holding service at New Church in Dallas. "With the shooting happening, it just reiterates that there is still so much hate in the world," they said.New Church embraces the LGBTQ+ community. "To create a service like this is to literally open the doors and say we will not be afraid," said Martinez Reyna, "and we will continue to create spaces where people can feel welcome."Earlier this month, the...
Letters to Texas inmate were laced with meth—sender now going to prison
A 54-year-old Texas woman will serve time in prison herself after mailing papers laced with methamphetamine to an inmate.
proclaimerscv.com
As ”HHSC and Governor- Greg Abbott Announce $1.4 Billion In Pandemic Food Benefits for Texas Families.” Are You Also Eligible?
For Texas families with kids who suddenly lost access to federally funded summer meal programs as a result of COVID-19, Governor- Greg Abbott recently announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) had got permission from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for the fifth round of Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits.
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
Texas DPS troopers stop human smuggling operations in 2 separate traffic stops last weekend
Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested two human smugglers in two separate incidents this month as part of Operation Lone Star.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
Texas lawmakers file bills in response to Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January. Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed. KVUE is taking a look at some of the...
Difficulties again put Houston at center of Texas elections
HOUSTON — (AP) — A Democrat who is the top official in Texas' largest county on Thursday acknowledged problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations, but waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political. Malfunctioning machines...
TxDOT starts campaign to reduce drunk driving during holidays
AUSTIN, Texas — As people are getting ready to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is reminding people to do so responsibly. Around the holidays, the State of Texas sees an increase in crashes that are caused by drunk drivers. TxDOT is...
Schools and treatment centers dealing with a rise in fentanyl use among young people
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas has seen a spike in opioid and fentanyl deaths over the past several years. With that, local school districts and treatment facilities are trying to amplify their warnings to teens and young adults. Fentanyl is a deadly drug that can be taken in many...
KVUE
