Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Twin with dwarfism shares unique bond with sister: "Sensitive and sweet"Amy ChristieHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Small plane loses power while flying in Cypress
A small plane crashed in a small pasture while flying into Cypress on Sunday afternoon. FOX 26's Gabby Hart reports more on what happened.
Hobby Airport worker wore reflective gear when Republic Waste Services truck hit her, mom says
The 27-year-old victim's family wants Republic Waste Services of Texas to make changes after one of its 50,000-pound trash trucks hit their loved one.
Houston bars implement safety measures after deadly mass shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado
HOUSTON — The latest mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub occurred 958 miles from Houston. "This is a horrible crime,” an official in Colorado Springs said. But the local community is also feeling the pain. “I was devastated when I woke up and saw the news of Club...
houstononthecheap.com
Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!
Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
Crooks target Houston pastor leaving bank, steal $1,300 in Thanksgiving donations
HOUSTON — Pastor Jaime Garcia is known for great weather video he contributes to KHOU 11 News, but now he's making news after becoming a crime victim Thursday afternoon. Garcia said he was watched, followed and burglarized minutes after leaving a bank near the Heights. "This is definitely a...
Houston's noise ordinance 'not working,' say residents, bars
13 Investigates found just one percent of calls from residents complaining about loud noise end up with a citation issued.
spacecityweather.com
Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather
Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
Thief gets away with important van after breaking into Houston-area Salvation Army, center says
"It is a very big setback, because that is what is used to transport gifts and pick them up," the organization explained. That location alone will bring gifts to 1,700 children this season.
fox26houston.com
Houston man found shot to death in front yard of home on Werner St
HOUSTON - A resident in northeast Houston was found shot to death in the front yard of someone else’s home, according to police. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Werner Street. Police said the man was a resident of the area, but...
cw39.com
How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores
HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
fox26houston.com
New leader of historic Texan Movie Theater in Cleveland keeps curtains open
The Texan Movie Theater has been around since 1939, but sadly, wasn't seeing as much activity. The new leader, however, hoped to maintain the theater's integrity while giving residents something they've never had before.
'We have 10,000 ships a year' | Surveilling some of the work to widen and deepen the Houston Ship Channel
HOUSTON, Texas — The busiest waterway in the nation by tonnage is right in our own backyard. "We’re 50 million tons bigger than number two,” said Port Houston Chief Infrastructure Officer Rich Byrnes. Accommodating bigger and bigger ships is part of the reason Port Houston pushed “Project...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: How to fight your water bill
Houston – We are listening to your water bill concerns. Dozens of you are telling us about your experience with the Houston Water Department. We’ve heard about phone calls, emails unanswered, and little to no communication to explain huge bills that threaten you and your family’s well-being.
fox26houston.com
Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera
HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
1 dead following crash on 610 East Loop at Clinton, police say
HOUSTON — One person is dead after a crash on the East Loop, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Saturday on the northbound lanes of 610 at Clinton Road. Traffic is currently getting by on one lane at this time. Police said the crash involved...
fox26houston.com
Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block
HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
fox26houston.com
3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
fox26houston.com
How to help during Super Feast donation drive Monday
A donation drive for the 44th Annual Super Feast in Houston is being held Monday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Here's how to help.
Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt
Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
cw39.com
How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
