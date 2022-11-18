ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
houstononthecheap.com

Houston Christmas Lights 2022 – 20 Holiday Light Shows Near You!

Looking for the best Christmas lights in and around Houston? Our city is full of neighborhoods decked out in Christmas lights — often synchronized to music. But how do you find these often tucked-away places in such a big city?. Word-of-mouth is certainly one way. Here is our list...
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

Houston dries out as we gain some clarity on holiday week weather

Yesterday didn’t disappoint from a forecast perspective. It pretty much went as expected. Rain totals ranged from around a half-inch to inch in Houston to around an inch and a half near the coast. Your mileage may vary this morning, but the sun is out in force in my...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston man found shot to death in front yard of home on Werner St

HOUSTON - A resident in northeast Houston was found shot to death in the front yard of someone else’s home, according to police. The shooting was reported around 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Werner Street. Police said the man was a resident of the area, but...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How to get FREE turkeys at Houston-area Boost Mobile stores

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area. Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: How to fight your water bill

Houston – We are listening to your water bill concerns. Dozens of you are telling us about your experience with the Houston Water Department. We’ve heard about phone calls, emails unanswered, and little to no communication to explain huge bills that threaten you and your family’s well-being.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Make-A-Wish grants 14-year-old Houston girl her dream quinceañera

HOUSTON - A young girl in Houston had her dreams come true after she was granted her own quinceañera. Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana brought Genesis' wish to life by giving her a quinceañera celebration with her family and friends on Saturday. SUGGESTED: Houston man overcomes traumatic...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Windows shattered after car crashes into front of Houston H&R Block

HOUSTON - Windows were left shattered after a car crashed into the front of a Houston H&R Block late Thursday night. The crash was reported in the 9400 block of Hammerly Blvd near Blalock Road. Several windows of the glass storefront were knocked out, leaving the metal frames twisted on...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

3 shot, 1 killed in apparent drive-by ambush in Acres Homes

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in north Houston, where three men were injured, one of them killed. It happened in the parking lot of a snow cone business in the 7400 block of Northline Dr. in Acres Homes a little before 8 p.m. That's where responding officers with the Houston PD said they found two unidentified men with gunshot wounds.
HOUSTON, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Video: Texas Man Dies After Falling From 18-Wheeler During Risky Stunt

Dangerous stunt videos are really popular on social media these days and unfortunately, it looks like one of those stunts went very wrong for a 25-year-old Texas man. The Houston Police Department released a statement on Monday, November 14th, 2022, about the tragic death of a young man that climbed on top of a semi-truck and danced around for what was likely a stunt video. The driver of the semi had no idea that anyone was on top of his vehicle. The 18-wheeler went under the Tuam Street Bridge, and that's when authorities say that the man was struck, which resulted in him being knocked off of the trailer and landing on the freeway below.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

How Houston’s current cold snap is unprecedented

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston’s cold temperatures might not be breaking daily records, but the duration of this cold snap is what makes it so unique, and in some ways, unprecedented. When looking at consecutive days with temperatures below 60 degrees, Houston’s current streak is five (as of Wednesday)....
