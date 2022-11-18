I-95 north reopens after multi-vehicle crash south of Maury Street exit

RICHMOND, Va. -- A multi-vehicle crash backed up traffic for miles along Interstate 95 north on Richmond's Southside Friday evening.

VDOT officials said all of the interstate's northbound lanes were closed about two miles south of Maury Street in Richmond around 5:30 p.m.

State police said there were no "significant injuries" in the crash between an SUV and a sedan just north of the Bells Road exit.

The interstate's left lane had reopened as of 7:15 p.m. and all lanes were back open and the scene was clear by about 8:45 p.m., according to VDOT officials.

Traffic was backed up more than three miles as of about 6:50 p.m.

Troopers said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

