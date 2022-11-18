ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Alleged GECU bank robber in custody

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rj5NW_0jGJoJro00

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery.

According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum of money and fled the bank. On September 14, 2022, Lester attempted to rob a US Bank located inside a Safeway Grocery store in Tucson. Forensic analysis of 9mm shell casings left at both crime scenes were traced back to Lester.

Lester is charged with bank robbery and incidental crimes. The defendant remains in custody in
Tucson and will have his initial appearance in El Paso before a U.S. Magistrate Judge within the
next couple weeks and then the case will proceed to a grand jury. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff of the Western District of Texas and FBI Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey, El Paso Field Office, made the announcement.
The FBI’s El Paso Violent Crimes Task Force and the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against
Persons Unit investigated the case. The FBI Phoenix Tucson Resident Agency, with the assistance
of the Tucson Police Department, investigate the attempted robbery of the US Bank and made the arrest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

Las Cruces man pleaded guilty to manslaughter on 2017 cold case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces notorious 2017 cold case has finally come to a conclusion with the sentence of a man who pleaded guilty. Justin Bullock pleaded guilty to 1 count of voluntary manslaughter and 1 count of robbery.  The 2017 cold case homicide investigation was opened by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces 2017 homicide cold case ends in 9-year sentence

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Five years after an 18-year-old was killed outside Las Cruces, and two years after new evidence re-opened the cold case, Justin Bullock was sentenced to nine years in prison for the killing. On August 3, 2017, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a small ditch on the west side of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico Students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets

EL PASO, Texas -- If you follow El Paso Police's Traffic Twitter account to stay in the loop about crashes and traffic you might expect them to steer clear of expressing personal beliefs publicly, but that is not the case. El Paso Police Traffic's Twitter account has been liking tweets supporting right-wing beliefs. The El Paso Police The post El Paso Police violate city’s municipal code by liking political tweets appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Following two pediatric deaths in Texas due to influenza, Immunize El Paso is increasing efforts for flu vaccinations. Texas reported the deaths of two girls, a three-year-old in Hidalgo, Texas and a four-year-old in Temple, Texas. One of the girls had no underlying health conditions. According to the CDC, there are The post Immunize El Paso ramping up staffing following two Texas pediatric deaths, heightened cases in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
allaboutarizonanews.com

24-Year-Old Tucson Man Sentenced to 14 Months and Fined $10,000 for Alien Smuggling

On November 8, 2022, Michael Ernesto Abril, 24, of Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge John C. Hinderaker to 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Judge Hinderaker also ordered Abril to pay a $10,000 fine. Abril previously pleaded guilty to Transporting Illegal Aliens for Profit.
TUCSON, AZ
KTSM

El Paso LGBTQ+ community reacts to Club Q shooting in Colorado

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a horrific shooting at a queer bar in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five people dead, local drag queens and an activist say they are questioning their safety. Drag queens Circe and Fish the Clown described clubs where they perform as a safe place and home for many. “Now […]
EL PASO, TX
klaq.com

A Self-Driving Truck Was Spotted In El Paso & Reddit Loves It

In the past, the idea of a car driving by itself seems so alien. But with the advances of technology, not only did it become likely to happen, it HAS happened. Scientists & car manufacturers are always looking to make self-driving cars available for everyone. Recently some companies have even...
EL PASO, TX
klaq.com

Here’s Video of That NMSU Fight that Led to Shooting

Police are still investigating the confrontation that ended with a University of New Mexico student dead and an NMSU student-athlete in the hospital with a gunshot wound. Law Enforcement Officials Search Offices Of CONCACAF And Soccer Event Company In Miami Over FIFA Indictments. Getty Images. Albuquerque and New Mexico state...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Myhighplains.com

Juarez holds mass wedding for Venezuelan migrants

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Despite the hardship of a 3,000-mile trip and the frustration of not being allowed into the United States, seven Venezuelan couples on Tuesday pledged eternal love to their partners in Juarez. Most have been together for years and made the dangerous trek through Central...
EL PASO, TX
KTAR.com

Arizona man gets 14-month sentence, $10k fine for smuggling 5 migrants

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced in November to more than a year in prison for smuggling five migrants in the United States, authorities said. Michael Ernesto Abril from Tucson, 24, will serve 14 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised released and pay a $10,000 fine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
TUCSON, AZ
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy