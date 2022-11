The University of Florida has yanked a sports scholarship from a star high school football recruit after the athlete was caught using racist language in a video that went viral online.According to Sports Illustrated, the Division I school pulled the 2023 scholarship for quarterback Marcus Stokes—a top recruit and senior at Nease High School in Ponte Vedra, Florida—on Sunday for the offensive language.“Welcome back, n----,” Stokes is heard saying in a video as he sings along to music while riding in a car.Florida Gators QB recruit Marcus Stokes with some choice words.He’s Caucasian. pic.twitter.com/l3Zv29ljUa— CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) November 18, 2022 Stokes apologized...

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO