Bloomington, IN

in.gov

Press release: Second Marion County vacancy

Applications available for second vacancy on Marion Superior Court. The Marion County Judicial Selection Committee is already in the process of filling a vacancy in Criminal Court 29, as announced on October 28. In addition, Judge Steven R. Eichholtz (Court 8, Probate Division) will retire effective December 31, 2022, creating a second vacancy on the Marion Superior Court.
MARION COUNTY, IN

