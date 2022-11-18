ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City News

NC Wildlife officials offer safety tips for waterfowl hunting season

By Amber Trent
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JkzuA_0jGJndI100

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Officials want hunters to keep safety in mind as duck hunting season continues.

Officials said waterfowl hunters can help keep each other safe and encourage them to share tips with others that are new to the sport.

One way to stay safe is to use a life vest.

Officials said that “of the 23 people who died boating on the water in 2021, 16 were not wearing a life vest.”

Chase Luker, the engagement specialist with Wildlife Commission’s Education Division, shared that life vests are a way to be prepared for anything that can happen while on a boat.

“Boating incidents can occur in a split second, so it’s important to be prepared,” said Luker. “Hunters using a vessel should always wear a personal floatation device, even before getting in the boat. Also, dress appropriately. Clothing made of wool or other synthetic materials, rather than cotton, help prevent hypothermia.”

And while on water, officials said it is key for hunters to follow boating regulations. They also recommended bringing a “Personal Locater Beacon and reliable Very High Frequency (VHF) marine radio.”

Wildlife officials shared other safety tips that include:

  • Alert someone to your whereabouts and an approximate return time.
  • Understand that small, flat-bottom vessels are prone to capsizing and swamping.
  • Stay with the boat and use it as a floatation device if it capsizes or swamps.
  • Keep hunting dogs in the center of your boat.
  • Don’t overload the boat, especially with passengers.
  • Store equipment properly and keep it evenly distributed.
  • Never move about the boat with a loaded shotgun.

Avian influenza is something else for hunters to be aware of and officials stated that safe handling of waterfowl carcasses is key and recommend:

  • Refrain from harvesting or handling wild birds that are obviously sick.
  • Dress game birds in the field whenever possible, and wear disposable gloves.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water after handling game or use an alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

For more information on the waterfowl hunting season, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in North Carolina

North Carolina has it all, from the mountains in the west to the long, beautiful east coast. There are lakeside cabins and beachside cottages. While some states have lakes all concentrated in one area, the lakes in North Carolina are dispersed throughout the state. Lake Norman, just north of Charlotte, is the largest man-made lake, but is it the deepest? What about Lake Mattamuskeet along the coast? This is the largest natural lake in the state, but it is the shallowest as well. So which lake is the deepest? Read on to find out all about the deepest lake in North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
bpr.org

North Carolina’s largest lake under siege by common carp

Boardwalks snake outward from the visitor center through a cypress forest that borders Lake Mattamuskeet. Where the forest opens, 50 snowy egrets congregate in the canopy. A blue heron squawks above the muddy waters and cypress knees, which protrude like stalagmites from the mires below. As beautiful as these wetlands...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mark Hake

North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.
kiss951.com

Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Government Technology

Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Most commonly seen birds in South Carolina

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in South Carolina using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not […]
GEORGIA STATE
Queen City News

Queen City News

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy