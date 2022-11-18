Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission acquires ranch, passes regulations during most recent meeting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has recently approved the acquisition of the Ellis Ranch Property in Johnson and Washakie Counties, intending to use it as a wildlife habitat management area. During its November meeting in Rock Springs, the commission approved the acquisition of 2,680 deed...
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
oilcity.news
Eastbound I-90 still closed from Buffalo to Sheridan; black ice on I-80 with snow falling in SE Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — While some closures that were in place this morning have been lifted along Interstate 90, eastbound I-90 remains closed as of 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. In southeast Wyoming, snow is falling in some areas along I-80 and black ice advisories...
KULR8
Big Horn County, WY sheriff's office IDs reported human remains as animal remains
BIG HORN COUNTY, Wyo. - "In June of 2022 well-meaning tourists traveling through Big Horn County reported possible human remains on the Highway 310 area. Deputies responded to the locations provided to us via GPS coordinates. During an extensive search of the area, several sets of bones were discovered and identified as animal bones. Additionally in a larger surrounding area big game carcasses were identified in various states of decay.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through November 12
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 30 through Oct. 29. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Kiara...
county17.com
CCH announces completion of cafeteria remodel
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Renovations for the cafeteria at Campbell County Health are finished and the facility will reopen next week, the health organization announced Thursday. The cafeteria, which has been closed for the last few months while renovations were ongoing, will reopen Tuesday, Nov. 22, CCH says, with the newly configured space designed to offer new food options and enhance the experience.
county17.com
Hot on the trail: Tracking, cadaver dogs join effort to find missing Gillette woman
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Boots thumped against the pavement, and snow crunched underfoot in the cold mid-morning hours on Nov. 12 as the search for 32-year-old Irene Gakwa, who went missing from the Gillette area earlier this year, continued. This time, the search was led by teams of K9s and...
Lack of oversight, transparency hid Boys’ School struggles
This is part 2 of a WyoFile and Casper Star-Tribune investigation. Read part 1 here —Ed. Michelle McCawley, then a dorm supervisor at the Wyoming Boys’ School, was uneasy about the facility’s 2016 purchase of a restraint chair. Rather than focusing on ways to reduce the need for restraints, McCawley saw the chair as a sign the state-run facility for delinquent boys was doubling down on its ability to do so.
buckrail.com
Wyoming native to make debut at Cowboy Bar
JACKSON, Wyo. — Following in the footsteps of a famous parent can prove a challenge for any artist, but for Ned LeDoux, his authentic Wyoming roots inspire his own music, in the same tradition that fueled his father, the legendary Chris LeDoux. On Thursday, Dec 15, the Kaycee, Wyoming native and resident will bring his rocking show and western roots to the world famous Million Dollar Cowboy Bar for a country dance party.
Sheridan Media
Harriet Declines Elected Office of Johnson County Clerk
Kate Harriet, who won the election for Johnson County Clerk and was scheduled to take the position in January, has withdrawn from the position. According to County Commissioner Bill Novotny, the commission received a letter from her announcing her intent to withdraw due to health issues. That now sparks action...
county17.com
2 arrested in connection to Howard Johnson shooting, investigation continues
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Two suspects are in custody for their alleged involvement in a shooting at a local hotel this week with more charges and arrests anticipated as the investigation continues, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Gillette residents Elijah Anderson, 27, and 22-year-old Shania Marynak, were...
county17.com
Man arrested for assaulting residents, impersonating police
GILLETTE, Wyo. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with battery and impersonating a peace officer after he allegedly assaulted three women and a man early this morning, Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson said Thursday. Officers were called to an address on Mercantile Drive around 12:38 a.m. after...
