Deschutes County, OR

Deschutes County commissioners to hold hearing Monday on psilocybin ‘time, place,’ manner rules

By KTVZ news sources
 2 days ago
County voters rejected opt-out on rural psilocybin facilities in Nov. 8 election

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County commissioners will hold a public hearing Monday afternoon to receive testimony on proposed land-use regulations related to psilocybin businesses in the rural, unincorporated county.

In the Nov. 8 General Election, a majority of residents voted to allow psilocybin manufacturing and service centers in the unincorporated county. As a result, amendments that were heard by the Planning Commission in late September will move forward to be heard by the County Board of Commissioners.

Community members can provide testimony in person at the Deschutes Services Building, located at 1300 NW Wall Street in Bend, or virtually. The public hearing will be held two parts, to accommodate maximum public involvement. The first portion of the hearing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. and the second portion will be held at a later date.

Additional information on proposed land use regulations and the submission of written or virtual testimony is available at www.deschutes.org/cd . You can find links to more materials about the proposals in the 3:15 p.m. agenda item here .

For more information, contact Tanya Saltzman, Senior Planner, at tanya.saltzman@deschutes.org or (541) 388-6528.

Here's Saltzman's memo to commissioners on the planning commission's recommendations:

DCBOCC-Psilocybin-public-hearing-memo Download

