WWE Sunday Stunner Live Results 11.20.22: Sheamus Battles Gunther, More
WWE held a live event in State College, Pennsylvania on Sunday night featuring Sheamus taking on Gunther and more. You can see the results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sheamus def. Gunther by DQ, which led to a tag team match. * Sheamus...
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
Randy Orton Reacts To Fan Photo, Offers Tribute To Umaga
In response to a fan tweet of a photo featuring both wrestlers, Randy Orton responded by paying his respects to Umaga. Orton’s reply was stated as follows:. I’m very happy you posted this pic. I’ll save it. Anniversary is coming up where we lost the Samoan Bulldozer. I wish I was one of those dudes that took photos of everything. RIP to the OG head of the table, Matty Anoa’i too. So many memories. Too many brothers lost.
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast in Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Movie Fight Another Day
– Deadline that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken SHamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent production, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film shoot has already begun in Torono.
WWE SmackDown Results (11/18) - Two First Round World Cup Tournament Matches, Kevin Owens Returns, Shayna Baszler Vs. Shotzi
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE SmackDown" on November 18, 2022, coming to you live from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut!. A first round match for the "SmackDown" World Cup are set to be held tonight, as Canada's Sami Zayn will go head-to-head with United Kingdom's Butch. Zayn and Butch have been at odds with one another over the past few weeks through the feud between The Bloodline and The Brawling Brutes respectively, and will both be participating in the upcoming WarGames match. Who will come out on top?
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
Former WWE star KAIRI (Kairi Sane) becomes the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion
At Sunday’s NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event, KAIRI (Kairi Sane) became the first-ever IWGP Women's Champion when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish of the bout saw the former WWE star hit Iwatani with a spinning back fist and then dropped an elbow off the top rope for the three count.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
Asuka vs. Ripley WarGames advantage match set for WWE Raw
The winner of the match's team will get the advantage in the upcoming WarGames match at Survivor Series.
Report: Triple H sees WWE Raw star as "almost like a reclamation project"
Finn Balor has been booked strongly by Triple H over the years, whether it was his first run in WWE NXT or his return in 2019 for a second run where he was a dominant champion or now on the main roster. Balor, alongside Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Domnik...
Video: Valerie Loureda leaks footage of WWE in-ring debut — ‘Can’t wait for TV’
Valerie Loureda is proud of her WWE debut. The former Bellator MMA flyweight, who jumped out to a 4-1 record with two knockouts, announced her transition to pro wrestling back in June. After recently dropping some photos of her in-ring debut, part of a mixed tag team under the NXT banner, Loureda followed up with a short video of her mat work opposite Thea Hail.
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Breaks Record For Largest Gate In Event History
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble has already broken a Royal Rumble record two months before the event even takes place. The upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event, which will be held in the AlamoDome of San Antonio, Texas, has broken the company's record for the largest gate in the 36-year history of the Royal Rumble event. Previously, the record was set in 2017 that year, WWE announced that 52,020 fans jam-packed the AlamoDome that year. Tickets for next year's Royal Rumble event went on sale recently and have surpassed the $5 million mark.
William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
On a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal explained how Jon Moxley came across his radar, Moxley crushing his showcase promo, HHH’s reaction, and much more. Check out the highlights below:. On he and HHH visiting FCW for a talent showcase: “So [HHH and I] get...
LA Knight Attacked On WWE SmackDown Following Bray Wyatt Confrontation
Shortly after cutting a promo on Bray Wyatt in which he actually slapped the latter a few times, LA Knight was attacked on SmackDown. Knight was seen leaving the arena after the commercial break following his confrontation with Wyatt. He was later interviewed and asked if he was leaving because he was scared of Wyatt, but he denied that. While he was speaking, a mystery figure was shown behind him in the darkness.
MJF Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title at Full Gear (Clips)
MJF defeated Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title in the main event of AEW Full Gear tonight. This marks MJF’s first AEW World Title reign. William Regal got involved in the match, turning on Moxley by sliding brass knuckles to MJF, which he used to knock Moxley out and secure the win.
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results 11.20.22: Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Crowned
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over took place on Sunday morning, with the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena, below courtesy of Fightful:. * Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd &...
Peter Avalon Says He’d Be Lying If He Said He Didn’t Want To Go To WWE
In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Wrestling Inc), Peter Avalon talked about his potential interest in signing with WWE. Avalon, who works for AEW among other companies, isn’t signed to a full-time contract there and told Salcedo that he has of course thought about working for WWE. You can check out some highlights below:
Backstage News On When WWE Creative Finalized Plans For The 11/18 Episode Of SmackDown
Another week, another "SmackDown," and this past Friday's episode continued building the stories heading into Survivor Series: WarGames. The show heavily featured the continuation of WWE's World Cup tournament, with first-round matches starting off the night's action and finishing it with Butch advancing following a victory over Sami Zayn. A new report from Fightful Select indicates that creative plans for the show were mostly wrapped up this past Thursday, which has been typical as of late. An unnamed source confirmed that they learned about their role on the show sooner than they are accustomed to, and a majority of plans had been finalized by Thursday afternoon.
