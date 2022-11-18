ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Man injured in Cass County car crash

NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital. It happened on Saturday, November 19 at 4:59 p.m. on M-60. Deputies say an 18-year-old Cassopolis man was headed east on M-60 when he swerved to miss a vehicle stopped in the road, lost control, and slid off the roadway.
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

South Bend Transpo to close for Thanksgiving

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving, which means that all Transpo facilities will be closed, and normal fixed routes will not run. Regular service will return on Friday and the Transpo information booth will reopen at 7 a.m. For more...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

George Wilson Park not open for tubing due to melting snow

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's George Wilson Park will not be open for tubing this week because of melting snow cover on the hill, according to the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department. The snow is melting due to warming temperatures, according to the department.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMTCw

Man hits tree trying to avoid crash in Mason Township

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man driving a truck with a camper attached was trying to avoid another crash when he lost control of his vehicle, slid off the road and hit a tree around 6:34 p.m. Friday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. David Schrader, 50, of...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Man dies after heavy police presence

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces opening day

ELKHART, Ind. -- NIBCO Water & Ice Park has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Skaters can lace up for the first time at 12 p.m. on December 3, according to the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department. Skate rental is free, all children 12 and under can skate...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Fire puts out flames on Saint Clair Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Saint Clair Avenue Wednesday night. At 11:14 p.m., crews were called to the area for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood frame structure with smoke on the first floor...
ELKHART, IN
wdrb.com

Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMTCw

Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Passenger dies in Elkhart County crash

A Goshen man died in a crash at County Roads 32 and 15 on Wednesday. Police say a car driving south on 15 pulled into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and was hit by a car driving east on 32. 30-year-old Adam Maxson-Jones was riding in the...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy