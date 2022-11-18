Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abc57.com
Man injured in Cass County car crash
NEWBERG TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office says a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital. It happened on Saturday, November 19 at 4:59 p.m. on M-60. Deputies say an 18-year-old Cassopolis man was headed east on M-60 when he swerved to miss a vehicle stopped in the road, lost control, and slid off the roadway.
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo to close for Thanksgiving
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo will be closed on Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving, which means that all Transpo facilities will be closed, and normal fixed routes will not run. Regular service will return on Friday and the Transpo information booth will reopen at 7 a.m. For more...
abc57.com
George Wilson Park not open for tubing due to melting snow
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Mishawaka's George Wilson Park will not be open for tubing this week because of melting snow cover on the hill, according to the Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department. The snow is melting due to warming temperatures, according to the department.
WWMTCw
Man hits tree trying to avoid crash in Mason Township
MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man driving a truck with a camper attached was trying to avoid another crash when he lost control of his vehicle, slid off the road and hit a tree around 6:34 p.m. Friday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Department. David Schrader, 50, of...
1 hurt in Cass County when vehicle slides off highway into another already stuck
Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday. Inclement weather conditions led to a two-vehicle crash that left a man injured Saturday.
1 hospitalized after Newberg Township crash
A Lawton man is in the hospital after a Saturday afternoon crash in Newberg Township.
abc57.com
Indiana Toll Road advises motorists, navigating slick roads and avoiding slide-offs
ELKHART, Ind. --- Winter is here in Michiana, and t’s already time for drivers to be extra cautious while out on the roads. “Yup, it’s here!” says Elkhart resident, Bill Butler about the winter weather. Elkhart residents had a rude awakening this morning, waking up to slick...
Several Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kalamazoo (Kalamazoo, MI)
According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Kalamazoo. Officials confirmed that several people were injured due to the accident.
abc57.com
Man dies after heavy police presence
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Elkhart County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 57000 block of Keltner Road on Saturday, November 19 at 4:19 p.m. Deputies say 57-year-old Charles Ragland shot his handgun at 49-year-old Steve Ragland after a dispute over a vehicle. Steven Ragland was not hurt.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating suspicious death on Douglas Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 3300 block of Douglas Road Monday morning. Just before 8 a.m., police were called to the area for a report of a man down. When officers arrived to the area, just east of State...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers man taken to hospital following crash in Park Township
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver lost control of their vehicle near the area of north US-131 and Muskrat Road in Park Township, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office,. Tyriq Perryman, 22, of Three Rivers went off the road and the vehicle overturned, deputies said. Winter Weather...
WNDU
South Bend man killed in crash on U.S. 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a South Bend man Friday night. Deputies responded to the scene around 11 p.m., where a Chevy and Nissan collided head-on in the westbound lanes of US 20 near State Road 19. The...
WWMTCw
20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
1 hurt in rollover crash in Park Township
A Three Rivers man is in the hospital after a Friday morning crash in Park Township.
abc57.com
Silver alert for three missing children in Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --The South Bend Police need your help finding three missing children, believed to be in extreme danger. 13-year-old Delmonte Campbell who is a 5-foot-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes, 9-year-old Zamarion Campbell who is a 4-foot 6-inch-tall black male with black hair and brown eyes weighing 64 pounds, and 6-year-old Jamarinna Campbell who is a 6-year-old 3 foot 2-inch-tall black female with black hair with beads in it and brown eyes.
abc57.com
NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces opening day
ELKHART, Ind. -- NIBCO Water & Ice Park has announced its opening day for the 2022 season. Skaters can lace up for the first time at 12 p.m. on December 3, according to the Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department. Skate rental is free, all children 12 and under can skate...
abc57.com
Elkhart Fire puts out flames on Saint Clair Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of Saint Clair Avenue Wednesday night. At 11:14 p.m., crews were called to the area for a possible structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a one-story wood frame structure with smoke on the first floor...
wdrb.com
Northern Indiana officer and wife adopt infant girl left at baby box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana police officer and his wife have adopted an infant months after she was surrendered at a baby box where people can anonymously leave newborns at firehouses. Mishawaka police officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, added Myah to their family on Friday,...
WWMTCw
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
22 WSBT
Passenger dies in Elkhart County crash
A Goshen man died in a crash at County Roads 32 and 15 on Wednesday. Police say a car driving south on 15 pulled into the intersection after stopping at the stop sign and was hit by a car driving east on 32. 30-year-old Adam Maxson-Jones was riding in the...
Comments / 1