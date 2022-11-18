ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktep.org

Las Cruces' Mayor Ken Miyagishima

In this edition of El Paso Prime Time, from Thunderbird Management, Richard Dayoub welcomes Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima to talk about how his interest in politics was awakened by the want to care for his brother; Mayor Miyagishima also talks about the different partnerships with neighbor cities and counties and gives some details about how he is executing his State of The City Address that involves transportations plans for the city and development of former landfill.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA ABC-7

WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Weather Watcher of the day!

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crimes against persons investigate assault in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night. It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso. No other information has been released at this time. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 18, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso District Attorney requests hearing to discuss violation of gag order be dismissed

EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filed an emergency motion to the Court of Appeals 8th District of Texas on Friday. In Rosales' motion, filed with the help of Attorney Araceli Solis, Rosales requested the court step in and stop the November 30 status hearing in the case of the State of Texas v. Patrick Crusius, the suspected Walmart shooter.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery

EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized

EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
EL PASO, TX
The Exponent

New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death

A fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico led to the postponement of Saturday night's men's basketball game between the Lobos and New Mexico State. The Albuquerque Journal reported the shooting took place early Saturday morning near a residence hall on campus. Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department told the newspaper that one person was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot injuries.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA

Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel

UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning

EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy