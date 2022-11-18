Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
Should Texas do more to protect border agents?Ash JurbergEl Paso, TX
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Migrants are Entering Texas Through Street ManholesTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
ktep.org
Las Cruces' Mayor Ken Miyagishima
In this edition of El Paso Prime Time, from Thunderbird Management, Richard Dayoub welcomes Mayor of Las Cruces, Ken Miyagishima to talk about how his interest in politics was awakened by the want to care for his brother; Mayor Miyagishima also talks about the different partnerships with neighbor cities and counties and gives some details about how he is executing his State of The City Address that involves transportations plans for the city and development of former landfill.
KVIA
El Paso Stonewall Democrats host vigil for victims of LGBTQ nightclub shooting in Colorado
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Stonewall Democrats and other Borderland LGBTQ organizations hosted a vigil for the victims of the Colorado nightclub shooting that left at least five people dead and 18 wounded. The vigil was held at Upper Tom Lea Park at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
El Paso County Thanksgiving Holiday Schedule 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In observance of the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday, all El Paso County administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 28. El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet the remaining two Mondays in November and will resume County business […]
WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday tradition, WinterFest, has returned to downtown El Paso. This year the event is packed with six-weeks of lights, holiday spirit and family friendly festivities, according to city officials. The season runs Nov. 19th through Jan. 1, 2023. The festivities kicked off Saturday evening with the lightning of the San The post WinterFest returns to downtown El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
Was Texas the real site of the first Thanksgiving?
According to many historians and the first Thanksgiving celebration in the United States took place near El Paso in 1598, 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock.
KVIA
El Paso’s Salvation Army seeking bell ringers this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas -- The holiday season is the time for festivities, family, friends, and of course, the Salvation Army's Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. If you have ever wanted to help your community by ringing that famous bell, now is your chance. El Paso's Salvation Army said Bell Ringers are...
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Erika Amezaga! This is a beautiful shot of central El Paso. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
Cesar Ornelas Injury Law, YISD provide turkey baskets to local families
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) — For the third consecutive year, Cesar Ornelas Injury Law has partnered with Ysleta ISD to provide turkey baskets for families in need. The event took place on Saturday, Nov. 19, at Riverside High School. This year they provided 150 turkey baskets for Ysleta ISD. The school is in charge of […]
KVIA
Crimes against persons investigate assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons are investigating an assault that sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries late Saturday night. It happened on the 8700 block of Dyer in northeast El Paso. No other information has been released at this time. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
KFOX 14
Seismologist says 7 magnitude earthquake could happen in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake near Mentone, Texas on Wednesday shook part of the Borderland. But, it pales in comparison to a larger earthquake that a seismologist says is possible in El Paso. “It’s kind of a wake-up call in this area that there are...
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Nov. 18, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
KFOX 14
El Paso District Attorney requests hearing to discuss violation of gag order be dismissed
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales filed an emergency motion to the Court of Appeals 8th District of Texas on Friday. In Rosales' motion, filed with the help of Attorney Araceli Solis, Rosales requested the court step in and stop the November 30 status hearing in the case of the State of Texas v. Patrick Crusius, the suspected Walmart shooter.
KVIA
Tucson man arrested for September GECU robbery
EL PASO, Texas -- Federal officials have arrested a Tucson man for the September robbery of a GECU in east El Paso. According to officials, 45-year-old Sherman Edward Lester Jr. robbed the GECU credit union at gun point and got away with an undisclosed sum of money. Lester remains in...
Masked man attacks Circle K employee in El Paso’s Mission Valley
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a man who chased a store clerk with a knife in El Paso’s Mission Valley. On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at approximately 2:34 a.m., a man wearing a skull mask walked into the Circle K at 8855 North […]
KVIA
Northeast El Paso Church’s Chicken ransacked, burglarized
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old Juarez man is accused of breaking into a northeast El Paso Church's Chicken fast-food restaurant, according to El Paso police. Investigators say Angel Fernando Zarate broke his way into the restaurant through the drive-through window Wednesday morning around 4 a.m. The Church's Chicken is...
El Paso BBQ Joints That Can Easily Win A Texas BBQ Competition
We love BBQ in Texas; enough that's plenty of different competitions throughout the state. We have the Texas Barbeque Festival & the Texas Monthly BBQ Fest as some of the most popular across the state (and that's not including the local ones in various cities). And El Paso is no...
New Mexico-New Mexico State postponed after campus shooting death
A fatal shooting on the campus of the University of New Mexico led to the postponement of Saturday night's men's basketball game between the Lobos and New Mexico State. The Albuquerque Journal reported the shooting took place early Saturday morning near a residence hall on campus. Officer Chase Jewell of the Albuquerque Police Department told the newspaper that one person was pronounced dead on the scene from gunshot injuries.
KVIA
Homeless man severely beaten and left outside Northeast El Paso motel
UPDATE: El Paso police say a 50-year-old homeless man was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale motel on Dyer street. The man was hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not indicate if any suspects were in custody. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas– Crimes Against Persons...
KVIA
Crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate Lake
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are reporting a crash at Loop 375 west at Ascarate lake. Through traffic is being asked to use Midway exit 53. Back up to Yarbrough. Clearing time till further notice. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. Article Topic Follows: Traffic. BE...
KVIA
Police investigate deadly crash Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas– Special Traffic Investigators were called out to the scene of a crash that killed one person. It happened on US 54 North at Diana in northeast El Paso. Police said it was a single-vehicle crash. No other information has been released at this time.. BE PART...
Comments / 0