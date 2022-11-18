Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Young Jeezy to perform in Norfolk for a special birthday tributeStephy SaysNorfolk, VA
Walmart Location Temporarily Closed Due to Vehicle Crash. Driver and Employee Among the Injured.Joel EisenbergSuffolk, VA
Carnival Cruises announced major expansion in Norfolk (+ Video of Carnival Magic)Watchful EyeNorfolk, VA
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Bright beams of dancing lights over Norfolk spark curiosity
Several viewers contacted WAVY-TV 10 with videos and questions about what they saw in the clouds Tuesday night.
NSU graduates to hear from Missy Elliott in commencement address
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above shows Missy Elliott's recent visit to Portsmouth. It aired on Oct. 17. Nearly 400 students will graduate this December from Norfolk State University. A Hampton Roads native with celebrity status will be their commencement speaker. Missy Elliott will return to the...
Snow Globe Spectacular returns to Town Center in Virginia Beach
Town Center in Virginia Beach is bringing spreading the holiday cheer with their Snow Globe Spectacular.
Grand Illumination Parade returns in full force with 'holiday magic' in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A local favorite made a big comeback Saturday night. The Downtown Norfolk skyline lit up to kick off the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade. The event drew thousands of people for a night of family-friendly fun. Scores of parade spectators and participants took in the "holiday...
Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.
NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
Stars of 'Jack Ryan' coming to Virginia Beach for special screening for local military
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Some big names are heading to Virginia Beach Friday. The stars of the TV series "Jack Ryan" will attend a special screening at the Gator Theater at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. Actors John Krasinski and Michael Kelly will be in attendance for a...
Rivers Casino in Portsmouth to open Jan. 15
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Get ready to place your bets: Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced on Facebook that it will open Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. "Play the hottest games, catch the best live shows, watch big-screen sports and enjoy a world of new flavors," the post read. Roy...
The holiday spirit arrives in Portsmouth
Portsmouth is in the holiday spirit. The city turned on the lights for all to see Friday night. Old Towne hosted its annual holiday open house and tree lighting, as well.
Thousands participate in Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon
NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of runners took over Downtown Norfolk for the Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Sunday morning. 3,000 runners from 35 states participated in the half marathon's ninth year. J&A Racing Director Jerry Frostick said the big event drew a lot of visitors to Norfolk who not...
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
WAVY News 10
2,000 turkeys being distributed in Norfolk on Saturday at Turkey Trailer event
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Pamunkey Indian Tribe, the group behind the HeadWaters casino planned to go next to Harbor Park in Norfolk, is set to give away about 2,000 turkeys and other food for Thanksgiving this Saturday, Nov. 19. The tribe is the main sponsor for the third...
Holiday magic coming to Norfolk with 36th annual Grand Illumination Parade
NORFOLK, Va. — For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. November of 1985 saw the start of the Norfolk tradition that we know very well today. Thousands would bundle up on the 23rd of that month for the first annual Grand Illumination Parade.
Norfolk unveils statue in honor of Richard Tucker, a key figure in the city's Black history
NORFOLK, Va. — A statue honoring Richard A. Tucker, a key figure in Norfolk’s African American history, was unveiled to the public Saturday. The statue, which sits right in front of the library sharing Tucker’s name, honors his legacy as Norfolk’s first African American principal and advocate for Black education.
More and more seahorses are popping up in Elizabeth and Lafayette waterways
NORFOLK, Va. — You never know what you’ll find when you head out for a day on the boat. But if you’re like Joe Rieger, maybe you can find a little luck of your own. On a September morning, Rieger and other environmental volunteers conducted the latest iteration of a trawl survey to measure the biodiversity of the Elizabeth and Lafayette rivers.
NBC Connecticut
Queens Family Slayer Runs Out of Gas in Virginia, Found Covered in Blood: Sources
News 4’s Jessica Cunnington reports. The 22-year-old man suspected of killing three relatives at the family's Queens home was apprehended hundreds of miles away, out of gas on the side of the road and covered in blood, a senior law enforcement official said. State police in Virginia found the...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry
Southern Shores – Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a...
WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS New York
For November 2022, 10 On Your Side was welcomed on board USS New York (LPD-21).
Full-circle moment as Norfolk business owner buys Ghent building
Dr. Angela Reddix cut the ribbon on her new building, Olivia on 21st, Thursday. It's named for her late grandmother, who she says worked multiple jobs to support her ten children in Norfolk.
Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.
