ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

NSU graduates to hear from Missy Elliott in commencement address

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above shows Missy Elliott's recent visit to Portsmouth. It aired on Oct. 17. Nearly 400 students will graduate this December from Norfolk State University. A Hampton Roads native with celebrity status will be their commencement speaker. Missy Elliott will return to the...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Got some toys? Z104, Shaggy seek donations for 'Stuff The Bus' drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Radio station Z104 and Hampton Roads icon Shaggy are looking to "Stuff The Bus" with Christmas toys for kids in need across the 757. The toy drive will take place from Monday, Nov. 28, to Friday, Dec. 2 at a different Walmart location each day. Event organizers are asking people to bring an unwrapped toy to "give kids in need an amazing Christmas."
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Rivers Casino in Portsmouth to open Jan. 15

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Get ready to place your bets: Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced on Facebook that it will open Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. "Play the hottest games, catch the best live shows, watch big-screen sports and enjoy a world of new flavors," the post read. Roy...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia

1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
HARRISONBURG, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kathleen “Kat” Gotthardt Berry

Southern Shores – Kathleen Gotthardt Berry was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 5, 1947, and transitioned peacefully to Heaven in Chesapeake, Virginia on November 10, 2022. Kathleen “Kat” received her Bachelor of Education degree, Magna cum Laude in 1969. She wanted to see the world and took a...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Mayflower Marathon Food Drive to serve more than 730,000 meals

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 730,000 meals will be served throughout Hampton Roads thanks to donations to the Mayflower Marathon Food Drive over the last few days. The annual food drive took place from Friday morning to Sunday afternoon at four locations: Pembroke Square in Virginia Beach, the Kroger on University Boulevard in Suffolk, the Kroger at Coliseum Central in Hampton and the Kroger on Victory Boulevard in Tabb.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy