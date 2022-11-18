ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Comments / 11

Liesha Schultz Williams
1d ago

Congratulations. Ignorant comments. So happy for you. Happy Thanksgiving and Merry Christmas. You are blessed.

Reply
3
Related
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Woman wins $1 million prize off of scratch ticket

A $1 million scratch ticket winner in Massachusetts decided to take home her prize money in cash after claiming the ticket on Oct. 28. Savannah Karch from Weymouth won her $1 million prize on the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch ticket game. She purchased her wining ticket at Jenny’s Market at 992 Middle St. in Weymouth, and chose to receive a one-time cash payment of $650,000 before taxes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Irish Pub Named the Best in the State

St. Patrick’s Day is several months away, but you don’t want to wait until that holiday to enjoy a great Irish pub in Pennsylvania. After all, Pennsylvania has so many great Irish pubs, you couldn’t hit them all on St. Patrick’s Day, so you might as well enjoy them year-round.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania gas prices remain over $4/gallon going into Thanksgiving

Demand for gasoline is falling as Americans prepare for the Thanksgiving holiday – typically a time when many venture away from home to visit family and friends. That’s according to Energy Information Administration data showing that less people are filling up their tanks and more supply is coming online, pushing prices downward slightly. The national average price for regular gasoline is down to $3.72 per gallon this week compared with last, according to AAA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh Plans To Remove 97 Slot Machines

The trend of PA casinos reducing the number of slot machines on their floors continues. Rivers Casino Pittsburgh is the latest casino to share their plan to remove almost 100 of the games. Like the other casinos that have done so, Rivers management cited simple economics and guest comfort as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy