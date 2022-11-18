The midterm elections were consequential in Michigan. For the first time in nearly 40 years both chambers of the Michigan Legislature will be controlled by Democrats. Voters approved historic ballot initiatives enshrining voting rights and adding abortion rights to the state constitution. And even more voters turned out to re-elect Governor Gretchen Whitmer than voted for her four years ago, despite high inflation, controversies over her COVID policies, and armed protests at the state Capitol.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO