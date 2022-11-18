ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Advance

Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers

Despite a wave of “pro-democracy” candidates winning office on Nov. 8, a large portion of election deniers on the ballot have also secured positions of power in the new Michigan Legislature — as well as two individuals in the state House who were at pro-Trump protests in Washington, D.C., last January. Attention has mostly been […] The post Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Michigan Radio begins new “It’s Just Politics” features

The midterm elections were consequential in Michigan. For the first time in nearly 40 years both chambers of the Michigan Legislature will be controlled by Democrats. Voters approved historic ballot initiatives enshrining voting rights and adding abortion rights to the state constitution. And even more voters turned out to re-elect Governor Gretchen Whitmer than voted for her four years ago, despite high inflation, controversies over her COVID policies, and armed protests at the state Capitol.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

New limits for chemical releases into the air: An ongoing challenge

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is proposing new limits on air emissions of five chemicals. There are more than 80,000 chemicals used by business and industry. Only a small fraction of them, fewer than 1,300, have been screened for toxicity by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EGLE. So, the regulators have to prioritize what the screen.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

March of Dimes report: Pre-term births up in Michigan, Detroit

Michigan’s pre-term birth rate has climbed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest annual national maternal and infant health report card from the March of Dimes. Michigan received an overall grade of D+. The state’s pre-term birth rate jumped from 10.2% to 10.6% from 2020-2021....
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Palisades nuclear power plant denied federal funds to reopen

Holtec International's application for funds to reopen Michigan's Palisades nuclear power plant has been denied by the Department of Energy, the company announced on Twitter on Friday. Holtec International applied for funds through the Energy Department's Civil Nuclear Credit Program after the plant was officially shut down in May. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder.  Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud

A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
mibiz.com

Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline

Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
oceansbeyondpiracy.org

16 Best Ski Resorts in Michigan, 2023

Michigan is located in the Midwest United States. Although Michigan is known for snowy winter weather, few realize it is a superb destination for skiing and snowboarding. The state is home to the second-greatest number of ski resorts in the country and has impressive, diverse terrain. Moreover, a ski trip...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

Electric rates will increase for DTE customers starting Nov. 25

Electricity bills will increase this winter for DTE Energy’s 2.3 million electric customers – and not just because of the cold weather. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for DTE on Friday, Nov. 18, totaling $30.6 million. That equates to a 0.78% increase – or about 71 cents per month for a typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.
MICHIGAN STATE

