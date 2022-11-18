Read full article on original website
Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers
Despite a wave of “pro-democracy” candidates winning office on Nov. 8, a large portion of election deniers on the ballot have also secured positions of power in the new Michigan Legislature — as well as two individuals in the state House who were at pro-Trump protests in Washington, D.C., last January. Attention has mostly been […] The post Half of incoming Michigan GOP lawmakers are election deniers appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganradio.org
Incoming Democratic leadership in state Legislature names its appropriations chairs
Michigan’s new legislative leadership has named the Democrats who will take charge of the budget-making process during the next legislative session. In the House, Representative Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp) will chair the Appropriations Committee. She said she intends to be fiscally responsible. “I want to be able to take...
Diving deeper into midterm election results: Your guide to Michigan politics
The political team here at MLive is still trying to wrap our heads around the midterm elections from last week and have been working hard to give you the news about what the results mean. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was, once again, in the national spotlight this week. Not only for...
Democratic trifecta brings LGBTQ rights, gun reform to Whitmer’s second-term agenda
As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer heads into a second term backed by a Democratic legislative majority, she’s expanding her focus to encompass long-term goals such as LGBTQ protections and gun safety reforms, she told MLive in an interview Thursday. In an October interview with MLive, Whitmer named a wide range...
Michigan officials react to Nancy Pelosi stepping down
Pelosi's departure is only partial.
michiganradio.org
Michigan Radio begins new “It’s Just Politics” features
The midterm elections were consequential in Michigan. For the first time in nearly 40 years both chambers of the Michigan Legislature will be controlled by Democrats. Voters approved historic ballot initiatives enshrining voting rights and adding abortion rights to the state constitution. And even more voters turned out to re-elect Governor Gretchen Whitmer than voted for her four years ago, despite high inflation, controversies over her COVID policies, and armed protests at the state Capitol.
Which Michigan counties became redder, bluer in 2022?
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s 2022 election victory was even larger than her 2018 win – a 468,000-vote margin of victory compared to her 407,000-vote margin four years ago.
michiganradio.org
New limits for chemical releases into the air: An ongoing challenge
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is proposing new limits on air emissions of five chemicals. There are more than 80,000 chemicals used by business and industry. Only a small fraction of them, fewer than 1,300, have been screened for toxicity by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EGLE. So, the regulators have to prioritize what the screen.
michiganradio.org
March of Dimes report: Pre-term births up in Michigan, Detroit
Michigan’s pre-term birth rate has climbed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest annual national maternal and infant health report card from the March of Dimes. Michigan received an overall grade of D+. The state’s pre-term birth rate jumped from 10.2% to 10.6% from 2020-2021....
Detroit News
Palisades nuclear power plant denied federal funds to reopen
Holtec International's application for funds to reopen Michigan's Palisades nuclear power plant has been denied by the Department of Energy, the company announced on Twitter on Friday. Holtec International applied for funds through the Energy Department's Civil Nuclear Credit Program after the plant was officially shut down in May. The...
Barry Cadden among 2 to stand trial in Michigan for deadly fungal meningitis outbreak
(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that two men who have been charged for a 2012 fungal meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people, 11 in Michigan, will stand trial in Livingston County.This comes after the state Supreme Court returned its cases to Livingston County Circuit Court. Barry Cadden, 56, and Glenn Chin , 54, each face 11 counts of second-degree murder. Judge Michael P. Hatty denied motions from the two men seeking a Bill of Particulars to be produced by the People. A Bill of Particulars is a detailed, formal, written statement of charges or claims by a...
Detroit News
Metro Detroit personal injury attorney convicted of tax fraud
A Metro Detroit attorney largely known for his 855-CAR-HIT-YOU billboards has been convicted of committing tax fraud, failing to report millions of dollars in income, federal officials said. A federal jury on Wednesday found Carl Collins III had willfully submitted six false tax returns for 2012, 2015 and 2018. In...
mibiz.com
Construction firms worry labor availability may disrupt major project pipeline
Ahistoric influx of federal stimulus and infrastructure funding, combined with the state’s full-court press for large battery manufacturing plants, is on a collision course with a widespread construction labor shortage. That’s according to industry executives, who welcome long-term efforts to shore up the region’s talent pipeline through various workforce...
oceansbeyondpiracy.org
Michigan’s Largest Utility Wants a Rate Hike as It Disconnects a High Number of Customers for Nonpayment
DTE Energy has cut off power to customers more times in 2022 than in any nine-month period since the state began tracking shut-offs.
State worker used job to help defraud unemployment insurance of more than $1 million: feds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker used her job to help bilk he government of more than $1 million through fraudulent claims, federal prosecutors said. Adelita Castillo Juarez, age 55, of Kent City, was indicted Thursday, Nov. 17 along with three others in the scheme.
michiganradio.org
"Irruption" phenomenon causes some bird species to return to Michigan
Heading into winter, Michigan bird watchers can expect to see some uncommon birds for this time of year. The phenomenon is called an “irruption,” and is extending the bird watching season in the Midwest, as birds return from the Northeast and parts of Canada due to a lack of food.
Electric rates will increase for DTE customers starting Nov. 25
Electricity bills will increase this winter for DTE Energy’s 2.3 million electric customers – and not just because of the cold weather. The Michigan Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for DTE on Friday, Nov. 18, totaling $30.6 million. That equates to a 0.78% increase – or about 71 cents per month for a typical residential customer using 500 kilowatt hours of electricity per month.
