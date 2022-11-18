Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Weather Why: Types of Snowflakes
DES MOINES, Iowa — On average, Des Moines receives its first snow in mid-November. But did you know there are different classifications of snowflakes? Weather forecasters also use certain terms to describe how heavy snow will be. Meteorologist Gabe Prough explains how snowflakes form, the different types of snowflakes, and the different terms used when […]
Iowa is Home to a Holiday-Themed Haunted House
The Halloween season has been over for weeks, but if you just can't let it go, there is a way to mix a little Halloween into your Christmas!. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we got word of a Christmas-themed haunted house here in Iowa. For one night only, The Slaughterhouse in Des Moines will transform into 'Krampus.'
kiwaradio.com
Record Cold Expected Today Across Much Of Iowa With Sub-Zero Wind Chills
Statewide, Iowa — Wind chill factors are below zero across much of Iowa Friday morning, while forecasters say high temperatures in multiple cities will likely set records this afternoon for being so cold. Meteorologist Mike Fowle, at the National Weather Service, says the high temp in Des Moines won’t...
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Mall success stories, freezing temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Although some malls have fallen out of fashion, Jordan Creek Town Center and the Outlets of Des Moines are staying trendy. “One of the primary differences between malls of the 80s and 90s and malls now is you can’t just be some place where people go to shop and shop alone,” Jordan Creek’s general manager told KCCI.
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KCCI.com
Combination coffee and bike shop coming to Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ingersoll Avenue is getting another exciting addition!. Chain & Spoke shared their plans for a building on the southwest side of 515 28th St. It will be a half coffee shop, half bike shop. The company says it plans to share more of its plans...
CISS opens doors to more homeless individuals due to cold temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Single digit temperatures are approaching central Iowa faster than most people had hoped for. And because of the sudden drop Central Iowa Shelters & Services (CISS) in downtown Des Moines is holding a weather amnesty weekend. “So, 10 degrees and we start preparing the shelter because we need to open up […]
iheart.com
Iowa Could See Record Cold Temps Friday
(Des Moines, IA) -- A cold front sliding into Iowa is expected to send temperatures down to record territory, for the maximum daily temp. The predicted high for Friday, November 18th is 21-degrees, which would break a record for a daily high set in 1881. The normal high for this time of year is around 47-degrees.
KCCI.com
Low water level seen at Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — "You don't want to put an expensive boat in the water if it's going to be low," said Jerry Mitchell, who boats at Saylorville Lake. Mitchell has noticed the low water level at Saylorville. He says it has been low most of the summer. "If...
KCCI.com
South side church closes after 119 years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Park Avenue Presbyterian Church will be closing its doors due to a dwindling amount of members. The church has been around for the last 119 years. Some church members had been attending services there for the last 80 years and they say it is bittersweet to see it close.
KCCI.com
A sneak peek at the Marshall County Courthouse
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — For the first time in four years, the Marshall County Courthouse opened its doors Saturday for its rededication ceremony, led by the Marshalltown Masonic Temple. The first look inside the newly renovated building showed the county is still constructing modern offices while keeping some of...
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
KCCI.com
Keo Way rebirth heading into final stages
DES MOINES, Iowa — The transformation of Keo Way heading into downtown Des Moines is moving into its final stage. Just ask one of the newest business owners on the block. “I'll need a caramel latte to go,” said T.J. Rude, owner of the new Northern Vessel coffee shop at 1201 Keo Way.
kmaland.com
Adoption Month: New "Forever" Homes for More Iowa Kids
(KMAland) -- It's National Adoption Month, a chance to raise awareness about the need for permanent homes and families for kids in foster care in Iowa. In Polk County alone, nearly 1,200 children in foster care are looking for "forever" homes - and more than 407,000 nationwide. The Iowa Department...
KCCI.com
Des Moines gay bar owner responds to deadly shooting outside LGBTQ Colorado nightclub
DES MOINES, Iowa — Bryan Smith is the owner of Des Moines LGBTQ bar The Blazing Saddle. Smith told KCCI that shock set in Sunday morning as he read about the tragedy at another LGBTQ nightclub — a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs that left five dead and at least 25 injured.
who13.com
Steak is the star of this risotto
The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
KCCI.com
Fighting for Survival: The future of Southridge Mall
DES MOINES, Iowa — Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week, KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival.
iheart.com
Iowa State Fair "Cookie Man" Dies
(Undated) -- The man who came up with Barksdale's State Fair cookies sold during the Iowa State Fair has died. Joe Barksdale started a food business at the Iowa State Fair in 1975, and added cookies in 1993, using his wife Virginia's recipe. The cookies have become one of the most popular treats sold during the Iowa State Fair. In 2019, the couple gifted the cookie legacy to the Iowa State Fair.
KCCI.com
Loud noise prompts an Ankeny elementary school to shelter in place
ANKENY, Iowa — An elementary school in Ankeny was placed under a shelter-in-place on Friday. KCCI confirmed at 2:50 p.m., staff members heard what they thought were gunshots outside Northwest Elementary School. School security and Ankeny police soon found the noise was a transformer explosion. Ankeny schools will provide...
Comments / 0