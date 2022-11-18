Read full article on original website
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
fox13news.com
More than 20 Hillsborough children finally placed with forever families on National Adoption Day
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Judge Miriam Valkenburg took the bench with a team of teddy bears by her side. "I’m not used to walking into a courtroom and seeing a bunch of smiles usually people are very unhappy," Valkenburg said as she greeted the gallery. It was the happiest...
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing child with keys for ‘not being ready,’ police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Friday afternoon after she allegedly battered a child, according to an arrest affidavit.
Lakeland man shot by deputies had AR-15, threw ‘molotovs’ at a home, tried to ignite Tampa nightclub in ‘rampage’: PCSO
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that caused traffic delays on I-4 Sunday morning.
‘It’s atrocious’: Food truck owner victim of hate crime in South Tampa
During the night, someone spray-painted a hateful and obscene series of messages on the back of his food truck.
17 families adopt 27 children in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — It's known as the happiest day at the courthouse. Hillsborough County held its annual National Adoption Day celebration Friday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 17 families adopted 27 children in Hillsborough County over the last several months including Freya...
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
mynews13.com
Meet the family that runs the Croc Encounters reptile sanctuary in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Tending and feeding the many reptiles that live at Croc Encounters in Tampa is how an average morning starts for owners John and Karina Paner, who started the sanctuary back in 2005, building it up from a vacant lot. What You Need To Know. John and...
10NEWS
Advocates push for safety changes on World Remembrance Day
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — When Bob Griendling set out for a ride on March 1, 2021 he never expected his life would change in a moment. The camera on the back of his bicycle captured the moment an SUV barreled into him from behind while he was riding on 6th St. South in St. Petersburg.
fox13news.com
Multiple cats shot in Town 'N' Country mobile home community in the last year and a half, rescue group says
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A local rescue group said seven cats in a Town ‘N' Country neighborhood have been shot with a pellet gun in the last year and a half. Of those that were shot, three ended up dead. "What kind of person does this to an...
Florida man dies after falling from tree while hanging holiday lights
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A Florida man died after falling from a tree while he was hanging Christmas lights at a retirement community, authorities said. Christopher William Straughn, 43, was hanging the lights at St. Mark Village when he fell Thursday at about 10:15 a.m. EST, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
995qyk.com
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
2 arrested after street race ends in Pinellas County crash, troopers say
Two New Port Richey men were arrested Thursday night after a street race went wrong, according to arrest documents.
wild941.com
Largo Man Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
I hope I get this lucky one day! Congratulations to Glenn Shukas of largo who just won $1M. He won by playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush scratch-off Game. Florida Lottery officials say he has chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. Where did Shukas buy the ticket? He purchased it at the Publix on West Bay Drive in Largo. The Publix store is going to receive a $2K bonus for selling the ticket. The Billion Dollar Gold Rush game launched in February and features 4 top prizes of $15M and 24 prizes of $1M. Lottery officials say there are still 6 prizes of $1M remaining.
foxsports640.com
Florida man falls to his death while hanging Christmas lights
(PINELLAS COUNTY, FL)– A man has died after he reportedly fell out of a tree while hanging Christmas lights. The incident occurred in Pinellas County on Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s…
Hillsborough County firefighter becomes first to earn U.S. citizenship while in training
TAMPA, Fla. — Training to be a firefighter is difficult, so imagine doing that and studying to become an American citizen at the same time. A new firefighter with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue did exactly that – fulfilling some of his lifelong dreams. HCFR says firefighter Anthony Torres...
Yacht StarShip launches 'Tampa's newest and only jet boat thrill ride'
TAMPA, Fla. — Ever want to hurl yourself across the bay in a 2800-horsepower speedboat? Well, look no further than Yacht StarShip's Bay Rocket, described as Tampa's newest adrenaline-filled jet boat thrill ride. During your trip on the Bay Rocket, Yacht StarShip says you will experience 45 to 55...
police1.com
Video: Fla. trooper gets award after driving cruiser head-on into drunk driver to save runners
TAMPA, Fla. — Prior to trooper Toni Schuck accepting her “Back the Blue” award at the 4th annual Fox Nation Patriot Awards, a video reel recounted the details of her harrowing tale of heroism. Earlier this year, Schuck used her patrol car to crash head-on into a drunk driver’s vehicle, which nearly struck several runners in a nearby road race.
History surrounds Bradenton restaurant Pier 22
Back in the 1930s, this area was known as the Memorial Pier and was dedicated to the 21 men from Manatee County who died in WWI.
fox13news.com
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
