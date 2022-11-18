Police arrest second suspect — a teen — in fatal Lincoln Park shooting

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the August shooting death of a man in Lincoln Park, San Diego police said Friday.

The teen is the second person to be arrested in the death of Tre'Von Steward Jordan. The 27-year-old was fatally shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Logan Avenue near 49th Street about 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 12, police said.

Detectives first identified Joseph Nisbet as a suspect and arrested him on Aug. 31, according to police. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder.

Sometime later, investigators identified a second suspect, a 17-year-old who was not identified because he is a minor.

The teen was found at an El Cajon motel on Wednesday and was arrested on suspicion of murder without incident.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting was asked to call the department's Homicide Unite at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (888) 580-8477.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .