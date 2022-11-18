Read full article on original website
Elderly woman burned in 1 of 5 fires over weekend in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — An elderly woman was flown to a burn center in Lubbock after a flash fire occurred while she was cooking on Saturday afternoon. The Amarillo Fire Department said that was one of five fires it responded to over the weekend. AFD said it responded to...
Tri-state Fair shooter indicted for aggravated assault of a public servant
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — According to court records, Potter County grand jury indicted Eleazar Suarez on Friday, Nov. 18 for aggravated assault of a public servant. Suarez, the teenager accused of shooting a deputy, firefighter and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo was on parole at the time of the shooting.
Groom ISD canceling classes Tuesday 'due to excessive illness'
GROOM, Texas — Students in Groom ISD will have an extended Thanksgiving break. Groom ISD is canceling classes Tuesday "due to excessive illness." Superintendent Jay Lamb told ABC 7 that 42 out of the 150 students are out sick with flu and strep. The school district was already scheduled...
Grand jury indicts suspect in Tri-State Fair shooting
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The teen accused of shooting two first responders and a bystander at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo is headed to a trial. Court records show that 17-year-old Elezar Suarez was indicted Thursday on two cases of aggravated assault against a public servant. Both charges are...
