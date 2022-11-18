ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds

Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The One Rule Boise Bars Need Right Now

The other night, my wife and I got out for a much-needed date night and took in downtown Boise's nightlife. Being parents of three kids (newborn included), we were like kids in a candy store when we began our date night. We only had a few hours so we made the most of our time together and tried to visit as many spots as possible. We found ourselves enjoying a drink or two, taking in the vibes of the bars we were at, and then we would move on to the next place.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Will Santa Be Visiting Boise This Year?

It's not like we're counting down the seconds, minutes, hours and days until Christmas, but we totally are. Christmas is only 34 days away, and that means only 34 days until we get to see the big guy in the big red suit, right?. This is a scenario that plays...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

I’m In Love and It’s With A House In Boise

I think I fell in love, and it's with a home here in Boise. Maybe not the entire house, but once you see the pictures there is a good chance that you'll feel the same. I love the front porch, I love the idea of being able to have a drink on your front porch and being able to have a conversation with the neighbors who are walking by. I love the big front yard and I'm glad there's a big front yard because there's nothing in the back. I just think that being out front is more inviting that behind some big fence in the backyard.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Families Can Be Festive At Several Events This Weekend

Despite the fact that Thanksgiving is coming in hot--just a week away now--it seems that society would much rather skip right over it and look forward to Christmas? What's so bad about Thanksgiving? What do people have against long naps after loads of wine and turkey or the platter of canned cranberry "stuff"? We think it's far superior to the pressure of buying gifts and things during Christmas!
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Important Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every Idahoan Needs To Know About

There’s no place like home for the holidays. But for many of us? “Home” may mean the town we were raised in and it’s nowhere close to Boise. If that sounds like you, we get it. This author was born and raised in a part of Northeast Ohio that routinely makes it on lists like the “50 Worst American Cities to Live In” or “Poorest Cities in the United States.” I’m well aware of how native Idahoans feel about transplants, but can you blame me for wanting to get out as soon as I had the opportunity to become a financially independent adult? (That job opportunity just happened to be in Boise.)
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s Creative Community Is Truly One Of A Kind

One of the best parts about working in this industry is the people you get to meet, especially in an amazing town like Boise. Oftentimes, I learn about the culture and community of Boise through conversation, and trust me, it's even sweeter when you have an open mind. I recently...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Beautiful Oasis In Boise Is New To Airbnb Is Perfect For Summer

WOW! Look at this place. It's only been on Airbnb for a couple of months and this place is amazing! This Airbnb will sleep 10 guests, it has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Under where you'll sleep it only has one queen bed, but the photos have what looks like a king-size bed, another bedroom with a queen-sized bed, and they also have a day bed in one of the rooms. They do list two floor mattresses as well and in the theatre room it looks like a couple of kids could sleep there.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Are you ready for some warmer temps?

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Rescue Mission Needs 1,000 Turkeys To Feed The Needy

There are only two days left of our current Miller's Mission campaign at the Nampa Walmart on Garrity and Franklin. As the winds of recession loom, the Boise Rescue Mission continues to serve the needy in the Treasure Valley. However, as we all know, that need is costly, especially with today's escalating cost of food due to the current historical inflation rates.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man killed in overnight car crash

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD), after he drove through multiple construction site barriers. Nampa Dispatch and Canyon County Dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting a car crash at the construction site located near Franklin Blvd. and Birch Lane, in the north part of Nampa.
NAMPA, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium

It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
NAMPA, ID
KOOL 96.5

50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools

We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

