Related
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson Declare ‘You’re Drunk, Go Home’ With 2022 CMA Awards Performance
Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought their honky-tonk sendoff "You're Drunk, Go Home" to the 2022 CMA Awards stage. Ballerini began the highly-anticipated performance solo before being joined by Pearce and Clarkson. She introduced the other women after the first chorus. The three — in matching blue outfits — belted out the fun, catchy lyrics on a single platform. A waterfall of sparks cascaded behind them as they closed out the final chorus in front of rambunctious applause.
‘The Voice': Morgan Myles Offers Mesmerizing Take on a Patty Griffin Song During Live Playoffs [Watch]
The Live Playoffs on Season 22 of The Voice kicked off on Monday night (Nov. 14) with four contestants from each team left standing and vying for a spot in the Top 13. And one performer slowed things down with a country ballad that had Blake Shelton commending her for stepping a foot back into the genre.
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless Bring Soul-Stirring ‘You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Patty Loveless reminded country fans of her boundless vocal talents during her captivating collaboration with Chris Stapleton at the 2022 CMA Awards. The two Kentucky natives wowed viewers with their take on the Del McCoury Band's haunting "You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive." Bathed in a yellow-tinted spotlight, the two vocal wonders offered up one of the night's most memorable performances. The impact of their stunning duet was displayed by the reactions from fellow nominees Carly Pearce and Luke Combs, who watched intently from the audience.
Lauren Alaina Reveals Surprise Engagement at the Grand Ole Opry — See the Ring! [Pictures]
Lauren Alaina is engaged to be married! The country singer and reality television personality turned to social media on Sunday morning (Nov. 20) to share the news of her surprise engagement, which she announced at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19). "BRIDE be dang’d, y’all. My best...
Here’s Why Lainey Wilson’s Father Was Her CMA Awards Date
Lainey Wilson's emotional acceptance speech for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards centered around her father, Brian. "I ain't talkin' about the Beach Boy, I'm talkin' about the cowboy," she said as she wiped tears away. After winning New Artist of the Year earlier, Wilson picked...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Earns Instant Save Into Top 13 With Billy Currington Hit [Watch]
Bryce Leatherwood had to perform for America’s Instant Save votes after falling into the bottom four on Tuesday night's (Nov. 15) episode of NBC’s The Voice, but he won his way into the Top 13 on Season 22. The Team Blake contender took the stage during the final...
‘The Voice': Soul Singer Kim Cruse Slays a Willie Nelson Classic [Watch]
Kim Cruse has not previously delved into the country genre during her run on Season 22 of The Voice. But that all changed on Monday night (Nov. 21), when she competed for a chance to enter the coveted Top 10. The Texas-born powerhouse, who belongs to Team Legend, delivered an...
Lainey Wilson Named Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson won the award for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), beating out repeat nominees Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Carrie Underwood. Wilson, who is finally having her moment in the spotlight after 11 years in Nashville, was...
Old Dominion Tribute Alabama as They Claim Their Fifth CMA Trophy for Vocal Group of the Year
2022 has brought several monumental losses in country music, and as they claimed their fifth Vocal Group of the Year award at the 2022 CMAs on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), Old Dominion had Alabama — and co-founding band mate Jeff Cook, who died just a couple of days before the ceremony — on their minds.
Lainey Wilson Claims New Artist of the Year Trophy at the 2022 CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson had a massive year, and it's fitting that the Louisiana native that spent a decade in Nashville trying to make it won New Artist of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Her year has been filled with highs, like her massive duets...
Carly Pearce Learns to Love Again in ‘Trust Issues,’ an Unreleased New Song [Watch]
Carly Pearce's 29: Written in Stone album was an open-hearted chronicle of her journey through loss, grief and divorce, and though she's now moving on to her next music chapter, the singer has promised the same level of authenticity in her next batch of music. In a recent live performance...
Jordan Davis Announces New ‘Bluebird Days’ Album
Jordan Davis announced his second full-length studio album Bluebird Days on Thursday morning (Nov. 17). The "Buy Dirt" hitmaker shares that his next album will drop early next year and include several of the songs he's trickled to fans over the last several months. In addition to his CMA Song...
Zac Brown Band Joins Forces With Marcus King for ‘Out in the Middle’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Zac Brown Band invited Marcus King on stage Wednesday night (Nov. 9) for a show-stopping performance of "Out in the Middle" during the CMA Awards in Nashville. The stage was set up like an MTV Unplugged performance, with a carpet and a close-knit band. But it was anything but unplugged. While Zac Brown performed on an acoustic, Marcus King absolutely wailed.
Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Shania Twain Highlight Tortuga Festival 2023 Lineup
Rocks the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival is returning to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for its 10th year in a row, and festival organizers have officially announced the more than 30-artist, genre-spanning lineup. The festival will take place across three nights on April 14-16, 2023, and Kenny Chesney, Eric Church and Shania...
‘The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Delivers Convincing Take on Travis Tritt Classic [Watch]
Season 22 of NBC’s The Voice returned on Monday night (Nov. 14) after a week off due to the 2022 midterms. Country music was well-represented for what marked the beginning of the Live Playoffs round. Viewers who tuned into the two-hour episode were treated to Shania Twain and Patty...
Morgan Wallen Performs Passionate ‘You Proof’ at the 2022 CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen brought his most recent No. 1 hit, "You Proof," to the 2022 CMA Awards for an impassioned performance. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee took the stage in front of his band, kicking off the song with electrifying energy. He dove into the first verse, in which he sings about drinking whiskey and other spirits to try to "drown the memory" of an ex, but he hasn't had any luck.
