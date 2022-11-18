Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Related
Idaho Winter Guide: Boise & Meridian Indoor Playgrounds
Playgrounds and parks are one of the very best, if not the very best way for kiddos to play, run, exercise, adventure and even make new friends. It is a vital part of growing up, so what happens when it is snowy and freezing outside? There is a certain point where you can bundle them up and still make an outing of it but at some point in winter it is best to move things indoors and check out one of these great places to play.
Don’t Take A Sword To Boise Parks To Get Your Christmas Goose
I was thrown off by the thread headline "Buying a goose?" and I was all in. I had no idea that this was even a thing, but I'm totally on board to try. Would you be willing to have a goose for Christmas?. "Odd question for you all. Looking to...
The One Rule Boise Bars Need Right Now
The other night, my wife and I got out for a much-needed date night and took in downtown Boise's nightlife. Being parents of three kids (newborn included), we were like kids in a candy store when we began our date night. We only had a few hours so we made the most of our time together and tried to visit as many spots as possible. We found ourselves enjoying a drink or two, taking in the vibes of the bars we were at, and then we would move on to the next place.
I’m In Love and It’s With A House In Boise
I think I fell in love, and it's with a home here in Boise. Maybe not the entire house, but once you see the pictures there is a good chance that you'll feel the same. I love the front porch, I love the idea of being able to have a drink on your front porch and being able to have a conversation with the neighbors who are walking by. I love the big front yard and I'm glad there's a big front yard because there's nothing in the back. I just think that being out front is more inviting that behind some big fence in the backyard.
Will Santa Be Visiting Boise This Year?
It's not like we're counting down the seconds, minutes, hours and days until Christmas, but we totally are. Christmas is only 34 days away, and that means only 34 days until we get to see the big guy in the big red suit, right?. This is a scenario that plays...
Important Christmas Shipping Deadlines Every Idahoan Needs To Know About
There’s no place like home for the holidays. But for many of us? “Home” may mean the town we were raised in and it’s nowhere close to Boise. If that sounds like you, we get it. This author was born and raised in a part of Northeast Ohio that routinely makes it on lists like the “50 Worst American Cities to Live In” or “Poorest Cities in the United States.” I’m well aware of how native Idahoans feel about transplants, but can you blame me for wanting to get out as soon as I had the opportunity to become a financially independent adult? (That job opportunity just happened to be in Boise.)
White Supremacy Controversy Undermines Boise Police Department
Just when you thought it was safe to have faith in the Boise Police Department, another scandal has apparently captured the attention of the local media along with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. The story's details are emerging as multiple media outlets report that a retired captain in the Boise Police Department had ties to a white supremacy group.
Boise’s Creative Community Is Truly One Of A Kind
One of the best parts about working in this industry is the people you get to meet, especially in an amazing town like Boise. Oftentimes, I learn about the culture and community of Boise through conversation, and trust me, it's even sweeter when you have an open mind. I recently...
Idaho police seek surveillance video after stabbing deaths
BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — Authorities investigating the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students as they slept in a house near campus are asking for outside surveillance video to help solve the week-old crime. The Moscow Police Department late Saturday requested from businesses and residences in...
The High-Tech Future Of Idaho Camping
By nature, Idahoans love the outdoors. There is an energy about outdoor activities that can't be duplicated inside the walls of even the most fun building. While many complain about how the growth of the Treasure Valley is suffocating, living here still provides plenty of places to escape. So many...
Post Register
Are you ready for some warmer temps?
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sunny skies and cold air will continue to hold on to much of the region through Monday. Then, a slight change in the pattern will allow somewhat milder air to move in from the Pacific Ocean starting Tuesday. This could continue through next weekend. It all depends on how strong the flow will be from the west. Right now, models are suggesting temperatures could get closer to normal reading for this time of the year. We have been 10-12 below normal for the last week. A chilly northwest flow has kept us cold.
So Sick Of People Hating On Boise. Here’s 14 Reasons We’re Dope.
We love living in Boise. Ask anyone who's spent any kind of considerable time here, and they're most likely to agree. It's amazing here, and the people who call it home are well aware. Unfortunately, folks outside of Boise tend to have some conflicting ideas of what Boise is really...
50 Wild Horses Available for Adoption in Boise, Nov. 19
BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A number of wild horses removed from herds across the west will be available for adoption at an event this weekend in Boise. The Bureau of Land Management announced there will be 50 horses up for adoption at the Boise Off-range Wild Horse Corrals from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 19. The animals, who come from Herd Management areas in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Wyoming, range in age from yearlings to ten years. The horses, including burros, were removed from overpopulated herds, according to the BLM. Officials say anyone wanting to adopt a wild horse will need to complete an application, which can be done on-site at the corrals. More information call 866-468-7826 or email wildhorse@blm.gov.
The tragedy and redemption of Wally Benton — the skydiver who crashed into Bronco Stadium
It’s a warm Tuesday night in August as “Bullitt” Bob Denton speeds down the road looking like the peak image of retired living. He parks his shiny silver Porsche Boxster outside his airplane hangar in Nampa, opens the garage and pulls one Porsche right behind another. Denton, his two pals and a guest mosey to the back room of his hangar — a 500-or-so-square-foot man cave with black-and-white-checkered tiles and about a thousand framed skydiving photos covering nearly every inch of wall space. ...
The West’s Number One Ski Resort is less Than 3 Hours From Boise
With an early start to the snow season in the Gem State, several of Idaho's ski resorts will be opening early this year. Our state is blessed with many world-class ski areas that attract skiers from all over the world. According to ski resort experts, one Idaho ski area is again recognized as America's number one ski resort.
Arbiter Online
Boise State holds vigil to honor University of Idaho student victims
Hundreds of community members gathered around the B Plaza at Boise State University for a candlelight vigil on the cold Thursday evening of Nov. 17 to honor the lives of the four University of Idaho students murdered less than a week prior, organized by the Associate Students of Boise State, with support of the dean of students and Vandals families.
Beautiful Oasis In Boise Is New To Airbnb Is Perfect For Summer
WOW! Look at this place. It's only been on Airbnb for a couple of months and this place is amazing! This Airbnb will sleep 10 guests, it has 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Under where you'll sleep it only has one queen bed, but the photos have what looks like a king-size bed, another bedroom with a queen-sized bed, and they also have a day bed in one of the rooms. They do list two floor mattresses as well and in the theatre room it looks like a couple of kids could sleep there.
Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
KTVB
Homedale's 'The Fence Store' destroyed by arson, Idaho State Police say
HOMEDALE, Idaho — The Fence Store caught fire Thursday morning in Homedale and suffered "significant damage," according to the Idaho State Fire Marshall. The Fire Marshall received a call at 5:06 a.m. The Fire Marshall told KTVB they cannot discuss the specific evidence, but adds the scene is clearly...
Does Uncovered Footage Prove Santa Hates Boise State? [Video]
When you think of Santa Clause, what comes to mind? An old, jolly man that likes cookies and little boys? Us too. Each year, Santa Clause visits the Treasure Valley on his sleigh, which is pulled by a group of caribou that learned how to fly, several years ago. Of...
104.3 WOW Country
Boise, ID
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WOW 104.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0