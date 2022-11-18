ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Discussions and deals underway for key Houston Astros players this offseason

This is the Houston Astros newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hi everybody, this is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this week’s Astros newsletter! Hope everyone is still celebrating the 2022 World Champions!. It’s offseason time...
'It's An Honor': Rockets Retire Elvin Hayes No. 44 Jersey Friday Night

The Houston Rockets retired No. 44 in honor of basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes. The Rockets honored Hayes during halftime of their home match against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The game inside the Toyota Center also marked the debut of the Rockets' San Diego hardwood classic jerseys.
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
Houston Texans add new talent to struggling 2022 team

Hello, Chancellor Johnson writing to you this week. We’re past the halfway mark of the NFL season and going into today’s game, the Texans sit at 1-7-1. This weekend, they’re back at NRG stadium with a date against another NFC East opponent the Washington Commanders. THE NEWBIES.
3 Bruins to watch during their tough upcoming stretch

Players to keep an eye on ahead of Boston's upcoming three-week gauntlet. After a Saturday night drubbing of the Chicago Blackhawks, the Boston Bruins found themselves atop the NHL with a 16-2-0 record and a .889 points percentage. That .889 points percentage over the course of an 82-game season amounts...
