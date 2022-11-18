Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Houston-born lyricist Tobe Nwigwe receives Grammy nomination for Best New ArtistJalyn SmootHouston, TX
5 of the best places to watch the World Cup in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Related
NBA Fans React To Clutch Stephen Curry Shot In Warriors Win Over Rockets: "Steph Is Crazy Good"
Stephen Curry hit clutch late shots to ensure the Warriors win their first road game of the season against the Rockets.
Click2Houston.com
Discussions and deals underway for key Houston Astros players this offseason
This is the Houston Astros newsletter emailed out each week by the KPRC 2 Sports team. To subscribe, visit click2houston.com/newsletters. Hi everybody, this is KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this week’s Astros newsletter! Hope everyone is still celebrating the 2022 World Champions!. It’s offseason time...
Yardbarker
'It's An Honor': Rockets Retire Elvin Hayes No. 44 Jersey Friday Night
The Houston Rockets retired No. 44 in honor of basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes. The Rockets honored Hayes during halftime of their home match against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The game inside the Toyota Center also marked the debut of the Rockets' San Diego hardwood classic jerseys.
Click2Houston.com
Body-slammed: Texans rookie Dameon Pierce power bombed by Commanders DT, running game shut down
HOUSTON – Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce plunged into the line of scrimmage, a path that brought him directly into the grasp of massive Washington Commanders rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway. Ridgeway didn’t make a routine tackle on Pierce, though. Instead, the 6-foot-5, 322-pound former Dallas Cowboys fifth-round...
3 Takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 108-107 home loss against the Orlando Magic
The first quarter and three-point shooting cost the Bulls in their 108-107 loss against the Magic.
numberfire.com
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Texans add new talent to struggling 2022 team
Hello, Chancellor Johnson writing to you this week. We’re past the halfway mark of the NFL season and going into today’s game, the Texans sit at 1-7-1. This weekend, they’re back at NRG stadium with a date against another NFC East opponent the Washington Commanders. THE NEWBIES.
10 NBA Players You Forgot Played For The Los Angeles Clippers
Stars like Mark Aguirre, Grant Hill, Antawn Jamison, and Paul Pierce have all ended their careers with the Los Angeles Clippers. NBA fans might have forgotten about them over time.
Spurs vs. Clippers GAMEDAY: San Antonio Aims for 1st Win of Road Trip
The San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers will wrap up the NBA's Saturday's slate. Here's everything to know before they do.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against San Antonio Spurs: LeBron James Is Questionable, Anthony Davis Is Probable
A probable miss against the Spurs makes it four games that James hasn't suited up for this season.
Warriors And Rockets Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets have updated their injury reports as of 1:30 Eastern Time.
Yardbarker
Indiana Pacers overcome 20-point deficit to beat Rockets in Houston
Not many thought that the Indiana Pacers would have a top-five record in the Eastern Conference after 14 games, but that is where the team stands after taking down the Houston Rockets on Friday night. The Pacers got their first road win against a Western Conference team this season with...
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
The Lakers will take on a side that's lost four games on the trot, and are primed to have this in the bag.
Click2Houston.com
Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey records 700th career tackle: ‘A good milestone to reach’
HOUSTON – In a losing cause, Texans veteran middle linebacker and defensive team captain Christian Kirksey achieved a career milestone. In the first quarter of Sunday’s 23-10 defeat to the Washington Commanders, Kirksey recorded the 700th tackle of his career when he tackled rookie running back Brian Robinson for a loss of one yard.
3 Bruins to watch during their tough upcoming stretch
Players to keep an eye on ahead of Boston's upcoming three-week gauntlet. After a Saturday night drubbing of the Chicago Blackhawks, the Boston Bruins found themselves atop the NHL with a 16-2-0 record and a .889 points percentage. That .889 points percentage over the course of an 82-game season amounts...
Comments / 0