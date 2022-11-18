Erie homeless shelters filling up now that winter weather is here

The winter weather is making life even more difficult for Erie’s homeless. Area shelters say because of the harsh weather, they’re seeing more people in need of their services.

Erie City Mission and the Upper Room are helping bring in people out of the cold this winter as they say this time of year brings a more increased demand for help.

After the first snowfall of the season, the executive director of the Upper Room of Erie says the shelter was standing room only.

“Generally when lunch comes and the day progresses it loosens up, but first thing in the morning and I think we’re the only game in town right now and we’re packed. When I say packed I mean 50 to 60 people in here,” said Dr. Cris Taylor, executive director, The Upper Room of Erie.

The executive director says as a part of their mission, they continue to offer people warm blankets from their donors, coats, boots and a meal.

Although the Upper Room is a daytime shelter, they continue their services by helping people have a roof over their heads at night.

“If somebody needs a place to sleep tonight, we’ll hook them up to try to call 1814-shelter or direct them to the Haven, wherever, or the CLC, or what’s called Our Neighbors Place, which is the winter warming place,” said Dr. Taylor.

Another homeless shelter says the winter weather has kept a steady flow of people in their facility.

“I can tell you for the past couple days we’ve been right around that steady 100 number per day for lunches, maybe a little less for breakfast. But I think in Erie across the board the need always goes up when it’s cold out,” said Erin Layden, director of development, Erie City Mission.

The Erie City Mission says they would not be able to continue helping people without the ongoing support from the community.

“The Erie City Mission is so lucky to have the community support around us, that’s why we say this is our city, our mission, because we can’t do it without community support,” said Erin Layden, director of development, Erie City Mission.

The Upper Room’s “Blizzard of Blankets” event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon outside of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Taylor says people can bring coats, boots, and blankets to donate.

