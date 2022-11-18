ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Museum gingerbread structures tempt the senses

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qbf56_0jGJl8HH00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s a tradition that they fully embrace at the Augusta Museum of History.

“I love this time of year, it’s almost when you come into the museum you feel like you’re getting a hug,” said Museum Executive Director Nancy Glaser.

There’s a housing boom at the museum, as in gingerbread, but with a historic twist.

You’ve got Sibley Mill in gingerbread, and there’s Gertrude Herbert, and the Aiken Train Depot pretty as a picture, visitors are being blown away.

“I’m flabbergasted because they must have taken a lot of hours to do this, and I would not have the patience,” said Conda Momcilovic.

It’s fun to check out the details on these sweet structures, like a wedding going on at the Wilcox Hotel and Santa himself is a guest.

And turn back the clock to the prehistoric gingerbread scene of Stallings Island, how did these talented bakers know what it looked like?

“Their interpretation of it yes,” said Glaser.
“Artistic license?”
“Absolutely,” Glaser said.

But these gingerbread points of interest are not just something to see. The plan is to auction off all the gingerbread buildings to help the museum.

“It supports our program and exhibits yes it goes right back into our pot,” said Glaser.

So, if you have a Jones for Gingerbread, you can be Noble, and head to the Museum.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

May Park opens up as warming center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “May Park is one of those places that we’ve adopted as our home for our warming shelters.” It’s the second time this week, May Park Community Center opened their doors.  “The good thing is that there is a need and that need is being fulfilled,” Commissioner Jordan Johnson said. Guests are given […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF reporter appears in Hallmark Christmas movie

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Christmas will be here before we know it! Sunday, November 27, WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter Tiffany Hobbs can be seen in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie “A Holiday Spectacular.” Hobbs is an Augusta native. She graduated from Davidson Fine Arts before moving on to get her bachelor’s degree at the University of […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

The Bee's Knees says goodbye

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - After two decades of service, a local restaurant says goodbye. Today was the last day of business for the Bee's Knees. Best known for its coffee and pastry options, customers stopped by today to enjoy live music. Owner Eric Kinlaw thanks his supporters for their support...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

The Feast Before The Feast returns, a week before Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - FOR MANY COMMUNITY MEMBERS, THE THANKSGIVING CELEBRATION CAME A WEEK EARLY THIS YEAR. THE BRASWELL MANIGAULT FOUNDATION, aUGuSTA PARKS AND RECREATION and numerous local sponsors, TEAMED UP TO BRING AN EARLY THANKSGIVING MEAL to THE COMMUNITY TO ENJOY, FREE of charge. ON THURSDAY, THOUSANDS SHOWED UP...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Broad Street Art sculpture trail moves to the Riverwalk

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sculpture trail along Broad Street is getting a new look soon. Members of the Greater Augusta Arts Council say you only have a couple more weeks to see them all. Pax Bobrow, project manager for Greater Augusta Arts Council, says, “They are on loan to...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Holiday Shopping Spending And Where Augusta Ranks

Are you a holiday shopping spender year round or due you wait closer to the after Thanksgiving sales? Online and in store deals seem to be happening earlier than ever before in Augusta and all over the country. Where do we rank in spending?. WalletHub has released a list of...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Quest Church kids collect cereal for local ministry

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — It’s the time of year when “giving” becomes an important theme- and not just for grown-ups! Take a look at this video: the children in the Parents’ Day Out program at Quest Church have been collecting boxes of cereal for those in need. And boy, have they done a good job! […]
GROVETOWN, GA
WJBF

Disney Plus releases ‘Best In Snow,’ holiday competition special featuring Augusta contestants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Disney Plus has released a new holiday competition special on its streaming service entitled Best In Snow. According to the synopsis, contestants from all over the country will compete for the winning title by transforming ten-foot, twenty-ton blocks of snow into beautiful creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta to open overnight warming shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

More than 100 turkeys were donated with the help of ACTS and Aiken Co-op

WAGENER, SC. (WJBF)- Every month ACTS comes together to hold food distributions. “We have definitely seen an increase in numbers served, we have almost– about 40% increase since three months ago. This food distribution is especially important because it is Thanksgiving,” ACTS Executive Director Suzanne Jackson said. Saturday morning Area Churches Together Serving, or ACTS […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
edgefieldadvertiser.com

The START of Christmas Events — Edgefield’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Edgefield Town announces the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, to be held on November 25, 2022. It will be hosted by Edgefield First Baptist Church with music and singing offered by the EFBC Children’s Choir. Always a well-attended event, the community is invited to gather on the Square towards dusk, enjoying cookies and hot chocolate while awaiting the program to start at 6:30 p.m.
EDGEFIELD, SC
WRDW-TV

Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Copeland Elementary students compete in Spanish spelling bee

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Copeland Elementary School held a spelling bee, in Spanish, for 4th and 5th graders. Students competing in this spelling bee have won their class competition and are competing to be the school’s spelling bee winner. Class winners compete against each other, while their classmates cheer...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Christmas Party Crashers

Here are the latest updates on a Burke County barricade situation with a wanted man that put his two kids in deadly danger. Burke County Sheriff Alfonso Williams and others with his agency recount how they rescued kids from a fugitive who ultimately was shot by deputies.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy