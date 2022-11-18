ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Ford Field has 48 hours to flip from carnival to Bills-Browns game: ‘We look forward to the challenge’

By Josh Reed
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TVNSy_0jGJkt3m00

DETROIT (WIVB) – Detroit’s Ford Field wasn’t expecting to host a football game this weekend. But after a snowstorm dumped several feet of snow on Western New York, plans changed.

On Friday, Ford Field was set up for a black tie fundraiser called the Hob Nobble Gobble – a carnival to raise money for next year‘s Thanksgiving parade.

The Lions planned the event around the team being on the road. Well, surprise! The Bills are ‘hosting’ the Browns here Sunday. The stadium’s team will have 48 hours to turn the facility back into a football field.

“The biggest thing was, I knew we can get it done, we’ve done this before. And to be honest, we look forward to the challenge,” said Todd Argust, Senior VP of Facilities at Ford Field.

“Usually, we’ll get the word from the NFL that they’re considering us, so and we can start in our mind thinking through what we need to get done and making checklist. And once the word comes out we start reaching out to the people to order food, book staff, reach out to get people to work all the positions that need to support an NFL game. Obviously, with what we have on the field, make preparations to convert so were prepared for the game on Sunday.”

Argust said he’s sure the Bills would return the favor if needed.

“The NFL is like a little bit of fraternity, we all try to help each other out,” he said. “If we’re ever in a situation where the Lions can’t play here, I’m sure the Bills would love to host us in Buffalo.”

Josh Reed is an award-winning journalist who has served as News 4’s Sports Director since 2015. See more of his work here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tickets no longer being sold for Browns-Bills game in Detroit

DETROIT – Tickets are no longer being sold to the general public for the Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills game at Ford Field. If you were hoping to get your hands on a ticket to this unique game at Ford Field in Detroit, you are out of luck. The Bills...
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Ford Field welcomes Browns, Bills thanks to a few hundred helpers in Detroit

Every week, the NFL checks in on the Lions to see if Ford Field is available ... just in case. Just in case came this week. As the Bills and Browns get set to play today in Detroit for their 1 p.m. ET game, originally scheduled as a Buffalo home game, it took an around-the-clock effort from more than 150 workers in Detroit to make it happen.
DETROIT, MI
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to attempted murder in 2021 shooting at Deep South Taco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to two charges after firing gunshots outside a restaurant, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. David A. Douglas, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. At approximately 12:35 a.m. on July […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man indicted on kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Overcome Major Adversity To Beat The Browns in Detroit

The Buffalo Bills are now 7-3 after their win today at Ford Field in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, 31-23. The Bills had a horrendous start to the game. The offense was stagnant and lacking any sort of confidence, as quarterback Josh Allen was inaccurate on easy throws and the play-calling was questionable. The defense couldn't seem to get off the field on third down.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills vs Browns

DETROIT (WIVB) — As much of Western New York is still snowed in, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you ready for Sunday’s Bills game against the Cleveland Browns game, being played at Ford Field in Detroit. You can watch on this page or on WIVB and WNLO at 11 a.m. The game begins […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Upcoming school closings for this week

(WIVB) — School closings are beginning to come in for the upcoming days due to the snowstorm. For more closings in the area, click here. The following school districts have announced closures for this week: Akron Central School District: Closed Monday Alden Central School District: Closed Monday Amherst Central School District: Closed Monday Buffalo Public […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo snowstorm: What’s closed, canceled, and postponed?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a major winter storm hitting western New York, many schools and businesses are closing Friday, while events and games this weekend are being canceled or rescheduled. This page breaks down closings by category. To see our complete list of all closings, click or tap here. Schools Many schools are closed […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy