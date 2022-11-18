Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tick Upward to 156 Patients
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased to 186, according to the latest. Of those patients hospitalized as of Friday, 27 were being treated in intensive care. Some of the patients entered the hospital for other reasons and discovered they had the coronavirus after a required test.
San Diego towing policies set to be reviewed after audit finds disproportionate towing
The City of San Diego's Audit Committee is pushing for more changes to the city's towing policy, which is under the direction of the San Diego Police Department. The audit found “the towing program has significant financial, equity, and quality of life implications for the City and its residents.”
294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021
SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
La Jolla's Yamada House gets historic designation from San Diego board
The Muirlands home is named after landscape architect Joseph Yamada and his wife, civic activist Elizabeth Yamada, who lived there from 1973 until their deaths in 2020.
Plans to restore Princess Street beach access proceeding, with study phase to be completed by end of the year
The Environmental Center of San Diego in coming weeks will complete the study phase of a project to reestablish a beach access trail from La Jolla's Princess Street.
KPBS
Report: One in four San Diegans experience nutrition insecurity
The San Diego Hunger Coalition says 1 in 4 San Diegans experience nutrition insecurity. KPBS Reporter Melissa Mae shows us what that looks like on the ground this holiday season. Less than a week before millions sit down to Thanksgiving meals, the San Diego Hunger Coalition presented some bleak data...
San Diego towing program is impacting lower-income people the most
SAN DIEGO — Every year in San Diego, thousands of cars towed by the police department end up being sold at auction, because the owners can't afford to pay the fines to reclaim them. In fact, a new audit finds that the city's towing program disproportionately hurts low-income people...
Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park
A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
chulavistatoday.com
In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County
In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
License plate readers coming to Encinitas
ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
UPDATE: Brush fire in Dulzura 100% contained at 21 acres, Cal Fire says
Firefighters are responding to a 10-acre fire in Dulzura on Sunday, CalFire said. The fire has a slow/moderate rate of speed.
San Diego City officials struggling with downtown homeless encampment enforcement
SAN DIEGO — The city of San Diego said it’s continuing with efforts to clear streets and sidewalks of homeless encampments. Last month, Mayor Todd Gloria announced it was reinstating a previous policy that calls for all tents to be taken down during the day. The city said...
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred while the two victims were working on a wide shoulder on the south side of Olde Highway 80, east of Lake Jennings Park Road.
Woman, 75, Helped off Torrey Pines State Reserve Trail in Open Space Rescue
Lifeguards and a San Diego Fire-Rescue department crew assisted a 75-year-old woman Saturday in an open-space rescue in Torrey Pines State Reserve. The incident was reported at 1:41 p.m., with units arriving on scene in about 20 minutes to 12600 North Torrey Pines Road, according to an SDFD official. San...
San Diego weekly Reader
With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon
"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
chulavistatoday.com
The San Diego Humane Society invites the public to name their price on adult dogs
The San Diego Humane Society wants prospective adopters to name their price for adult dogs ages 7 months and older through Sunday. This promotion will take place through Nov. 20 to allow adopters name their price out of 230 available adult dogs. “We have an incredible amount of adult dogs...
Deadline approaches for refunds from San Diego County
The San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector on Thursday announced the $1,056,186 in potential refunds available for San Diegans to file a claim before the Nov. 30 deadline.
Former UC investigator alleges he was fired for challenging changes in critical review of UCSD chancellor
John Torres, former director of investigations, says in a lawsuit that the system tried to 'protect' Pradeep Khosla on issues involving gender discrimination and bullying.
Street Vender Stabbed in Back Near San Diego’s Petco Park, Suspect Arrested
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food venders in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street, when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance
In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
Comments / 1