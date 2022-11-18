ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

chulavistatoday.com

San Diego's COVID-19 Hospitalizations Tick Upward to 156 Patients

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in San Diego County has increased to 186, according to the latest. Of those patients hospitalized as of Friday, 27 were being treated in intensive care. Some of the patients entered the hospital for other reasons and discovered they had the coronavirus after a required test.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

294 people died in traffic accidents in San Diego County in 2021

SAN DIEGO — Nearly 300 people were killed in traffic collisions in San Diego County last year. This number includes pedestrians and cyclists who were hit by cars. Families for Safe Streets San Diego and the San Diego Bicycle Coalition are teaming up to have their voices heard and visibly show the impact of the loss they've experienced by placing 294 empty pairs of shoes in the courtyard of the Civic Center Plaza in Downtown San Diego.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Person Rescued from Mission Trails Regional Park

A person was taken to a hospital Saturday after being injured in the Mission Trails Regional Park, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department. Just before 10 a.m., an SDFD crew responded to Golfcrest Drive and Mission Gorge Road for an open-space rescue. The unidentified victim was located between Cowles Mountain and Pyles Peak, a spokesman said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

In-N-Out opens new location in south San Diego County

In-N-Out Burger opened a new restaurant on Friday in Palm City that will serve its iconic made-to-order hamburgers, shakes, and fries to southern San Diego communities. The Los Angeles Based burger chain began to open restaurants in San Diego County in 1990 and now has 21 locations throughout the county. Adam Barrera, a veteran of In-N-Out for 17 years, will manage the new restaurant, located at 1093 Outer Road, on the northeast Corner of Outer Rd. & Coronado Ave.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

License plate readers coming to Encinitas

ENCINITAS, Calif. — License plate readers, or LPR cameras, will soon be coming to Encinitas after the city council unanimously voted to install seven devices at three intersections. “We’re just trying to be as innovative as possible in fighting crime in the city,” said Captain Dustin Lopez with the...
ENCINITAS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

With the Rolling Stones 500 miles north of El Cajon

"We’re getting word that the free Rolling Stones concert planned for San Francisco is on,” the radio DJ said after spinning some platter. “The site is the Altamont Speedway some distance outside of the city, near a place called Livermore, and the time is tomorrow — December 6, 1969, a day that may possibly live in infamy. (Dec. 14, 1989)
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Street Vender Stabbed in Back Near San Diego’s Petco Park, Suspect Arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man during an argument among food venders in the Petco Park community of San Diego, authorities said Sunday. A group of food vendors were arguing about 10:35 p.m. Saturday in the area of 10th Avenue and K Street, when suspect Yoni Yanes allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old food vendor in the back, the San Diego Police Department reported.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: San Diegans Dump the People’s Ordinance

In a nail-biting turn of events, supporters of repealing the city of San Diego’s century-old law requiring the city pick up the check for trash collection at most single-family homes have won the battle. A move once considered unimaginable in San Diego politics — removing the guarantee that the...
SAN DIEGO, CA

