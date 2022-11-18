ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

CougsDaily

Texas RB Landen Chambers De-Commits from BYU

On Friday, Texas running back prospect Landen Chambers decommitted from BYU. Chambers committed to BYU over the Summer after taking an unofficial visit in Provo. Since committing to BYU, Chambers has received a competing Power Five offer from Colorado and he also put together a productive senior season with over 1,600 rushing yards.
PROVO, UT
ClutchPoints

What Utah Football must do to beat Oregon in Pac-12 clash

Fittingly enough, Week 12 of the 2022 college football season is a massive one for the Pac-12. The conference has two huge games, although both lost a bit of luster thanks to some upsets last week. The USC-UCLA game at 8 p.m. ET looks like the headliner, but the Utah-Oregon game a couple hours later may be even more interesting.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

