ourquadcities.com

Scott County election recount completed

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced today that the administrative recount he requested in Scott County was completed on Friday and Iowa’s unofficial election results have been updated. The county experienced issues with reporting accurate results of its absentee ballots on election night Nov. 8, 2022, according to...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque County officials warn of jury duty scam

Hiawatha firefighters used a vacant building off of Boyson Road on Sunday to take part in a special training session. McGrath Auto in eastern Iowa is hiring. Marshalltown courthouse reopens four years after tornado damage. Updated: 2 hours ago. The long process to restore a historic courthouse in central Iowa...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Rob Sand wins Auditor of State

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
wvik.org

The Time to Object to Changes in Downtown Rock Island Has Begun

It would increase their property taxes by one percent. Last Tuesday, a 60-day period began for the public to sign an objection petition. If 51% of the area's residents and 51% of its property owners sign the objection petition, then the city would have to terminate the process. Miles Brainard,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
superhits106.com

Smith to get recount in race for local Iowa House seat

The Republican seeking to represent part of Dubuque in the Iowa House of Representatives secured a recount of votes from the Nov. 8 election after she came within 100 votes of the Democratic incumbent. Republican Jennifer Smith received 6,066 votes in the election, just under the 6,160 received by incumbent Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, per unofficial election results.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns

CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
CASCADE, IA
KCRG.com

State to build Linn County plant that will turn waste into fuel

It happened in January in a southeast Cedar Rapids neighborhood. Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”. 7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
wvik.org

The Little Steamboat that Could

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. It is not likely that steamboat men paid much attention to the "Otter" when she was launched in 1841. At 92 tons, she was less than half the size of most of the other steamboats engaged in hauling lead from the mines at Galena, Illinois, down to St. Louis. A small packet boat, at best, hardly serious competition for real boats such as the "Wisconsin" and the "Amaranth."
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WHO 13

3 more Iowans die in house fires in last 2 days

IOWA — Seven people have now lost their lives to house fires in the last three days in Iowa as the state struggles through a stretch of frigid temperatures. That includes two fatal fires in the last two days in eastern Iowa and a fire that claimed the lives of four young siblings in Mason […]
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Davenport statues will move to more visible location

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The 10 Seurat-inspired statues that lived on Davenport’s Credit Island for more than 20 years have moved to a new home in Lower Lindsay Park. Located along the Mississippi River, east of Mound Street, Lower Lindsay provides a backdrop that reflects the setting for the original painting — Georges Seurat’s most famous.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident

AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA

