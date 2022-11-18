This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. It is not likely that steamboat men paid much attention to the "Otter" when she was launched in 1841. At 92 tons, she was less than half the size of most of the other steamboats engaged in hauling lead from the mines at Galena, Illinois, down to St. Louis. A small packet boat, at best, hardly serious competition for real boats such as the "Wisconsin" and the "Amaranth."

