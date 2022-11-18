ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Madd ✨ Miche
4d ago

What kind of info do they really need, who was the last to rent that unit? Find them and start there 🤷

Live Action News

Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezer

Police are investigating after the remains of several children who appeared to be either fetuses or infants were found in a freezer in a Boston apartment. According to CBS News, police received a 911 call at 838 East Broadway. What prompted the call is not known at this time, but Boston police responded with homicide detectives to the scene. The medical examiner was then seen taking a small box out of the unit, which was said to be the body of a deceased child, either preborn or newborn.
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism, Assault and Battery in Dorchester

Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the above-pictured individual in relation to a recent incident that occurred at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue. At about 6:00 PM on Sunday November 20, 2022, the unidentified female suspect became irate, flipping over tables and causing damage to the lower half of the glass front door. The suspect also bit an adult male employee on his arm when he attempted to prevent the suspect from entering the kitchen area. The suspect fled the area on foot prior to the officer’s arrival.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts man arrested after driving into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring three

“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
HAMPTON, NH
NECN

Person Shot in Boston: Police

A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
WORCESTER, MA
WPRI 12 News

1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash

WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
WALTHAM, MA
Boston

Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment

Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday. Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student

Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
WALTHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface

A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
FALL RIVER, MA

