Madd ✨ Miche
4d ago
What kind of info do they really need, who was the last to rent that unit? Find them and start there 🤷
Police searching for car suspected in deadly Brockton hit-and-run
Police are searching for the car that they believe to be at the center of a fatal hit-and-run in Brockton Monday night. According to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz, a white SUV struck and killed a pedestrian in the area of 108 Forest Avenue around 10:00 p.m. The male...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man held on $30,000 bail in Massachusetts date rape drug case, details released
BOSTON, November 22, 2022 — A Rhode Island man was ordered held on $30,000 bail today on charges that he drugged and raped a woman in Boston earlier this month, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick was charged in Central Division of Boston...
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezer
Police are investigating after the remains of several children who appeared to be either fetuses or infants were found in a freezer in a Boston apartment. According to CBS News, police received a 911 call at 838 East Broadway. What prompted the call is not known at this time, but Boston police responded with homicide detectives to the scene. The medical examiner was then seen taking a small box out of the unit, which was said to be the body of a deceased child, either preborn or newborn.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Driver arrested in fatal Apple Store crash in Massachusetts that injured 16
Police, Fire, and EMS from multiple communities responded to a crash Monday morning that caused several injures and at least one death. At approximately 10:45 a.m., multiple 911 calls came in for a car into a building at the Apple Store on Derby Street in Hingham. Plymouth District Attorney Timmothy...
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is Seeking the Public’s Help to Identify a Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism, Assault and Battery in Dorchester
Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the above-pictured individual in relation to a recent incident that occurred at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue. At about 6:00 PM on Sunday November 20, 2022, the unidentified female suspect became irate, flipping over tables and causing damage to the lower half of the glass front door. The suspect also bit an adult male employee on his arm when he attempted to prevent the suspect from entering the kitchen area. The suspect fled the area on foot prior to the officer’s arrival.
Police: ‘Fetus or infant’ found in freezer, additional human remains uncovered at Boston apartment
BOSTON — According to law enforcement officials, more human remains were discovered in an apartment in Boston less than 24 hours after a “fetus or infant” was found in a freezer at the same address. Detectives responded to the apartment in South Boston on Thursday after calls...
MBTA police recognize, arrest Dorchester man wanted for T robberies and on 5 other warrants
Timothy Dodson furnished a false name and claimed he did not know his own biographical information, police said. A man wanted for several armed robbery incidents on the MBTA was apprehended and arrested after he was recognized by MBTA Transit Police Friday afternoon. Officers observed a man, later identified as...
whdh.com
Reading officer, accused of manslaughter in states first on-duty shooting death in 30 years, found not guilty
READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading officer on trial for a fatal shooting in 2018, the first on-duty in Massachusetts in almost 3 decades, was found not guilty according to officials Monday. Officer Erik Drauschke was charged with manslaughter for a confrontation from Feb. 3, 2018, where he was called...
Police ID man killed in Providence stabbing
The Providence Police Department is expected to provide an update on the fatal stabbing that occurred outside a nightclub over the weekend.
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man arrested after driving into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring three
“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
NECN
Person Shot in Boston: Police
A person was injured Saturday night in a shooting in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Lewiston Street. The victim has non-life threatening injuries, according to police. There was no immediate word on any suspect. An investigation is ongoing.
whdh.com
Worcester Police ask for public’s help in finding 12-year-old
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are requesting the public’s help in finding a 12-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home over the weekend. The Worcester Police Department said Randell Castillo ran away from his home on Piedmont Street Sunday night. According to the department, Castillo is...
Teen charged with armed robbery with gun after incident near East Boston Memorial Stadium
The 18-year-old pressed a gun into the victim's stomach and "demanded everything he had," reported police. MBTA Transit Police arrested an 18-year-old East Boston man following an alleged armed robbery outside the East Boston Memorial Stadium. A 24-year-old man was walking outside the stadium Tuesday evening at approximately 5:20 p.m....
1 student killed, dozens injured in Mass. bus crash
WALTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — One Brandeis University student and more than two dozen other students were hurt when a university shuttle bus crashed in Waltham, Massachusetts, late Saturday night. The bus was returning to campus from a hockey game at Northeastern University when it crashed into a tree on South Street around 10:30 p.m., according […]
Police: More human remains found at South Boston apartment
Fetal remains were found in a freezer at the East Broadway home on Thursday. Additional human remains were found in a South Boston apartment Friday, a day after police discovered what appeared to be fetal or infant remains at the same address, according to authorities. Around 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police...
Officials reveal new information about Waltham bus crash that killed Brandeis student
Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed. She is remembered as "a bright, cheery personality in really every sense of the word." Officials released additional information Monday about the fatal bus crash that occurred Saturday night in Waltham. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Vanessa Mark, a 25-year-old Brandeis University student, was killed in the crash.
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface
A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts dive teams search in fridged temperatures after report of man in the water from a bridge
Massachusetts crews are searching for a man that reportedly landed in frigid waters early this morning from a bridge. According to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan of Massachusetts State Police, at 3:15 a.m. they received a report of a white male 29-30 years old either jumping or falling off the Larz Anderson Bridge into the Charles River.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy crime wave and a troubling first responder response #mayorkoch #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment
Quincy crime wave and a troubling major first responder response. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy looks to have been hit with an uptick of troubling incidents in recent days. First up, per a Quincy Quarry News Citizen Police Scanner Monitor, Quincy’s Walmart...
