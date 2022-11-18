Police are investigating after the remains of several children who appeared to be either fetuses or infants were found in a freezer in a Boston apartment. According to CBS News, police received a 911 call at 838 East Broadway. What prompted the call is not known at this time, but Boston police responded with homicide detectives to the scene. The medical examiner was then seen taking a small box out of the unit, which was said to be the body of a deceased child, either preborn or newborn.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO