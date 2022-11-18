Students at Wexford Missaukee ISD Wrap Up Winter Arts and Crafts Bazaar

The Wexford Missaukee ISD finished up their Winter Arts and Crafts Bazaar Friday.

The show features items from rock candy and holiday ornaments, to custom made paintings and calendars all made by students. The show provides a sense of accomplishment that students can showcase.

All proceeds from the two-day event help support filed trips for students, as well as providing learning technology for students in need.

“We have some students that have some severe cognitive impairments and they need pretty expensive equipment to be able to function normally in life every day. And It’s hard to get that money we just want to make sure our kids get out and see everybody learn, learn about the community and get out and enjoy their lives,” Alisson Wolf, a special education teacher for Wexford Missaukee ISD, said.

The annual event typically happens right before Thanksgiving.

