Alabama fans and former players are not happy with the Crimson Tide’s performance against Austin Peay. The Tide scored only seven points in the first quarter and had a sloppy first half. Nick Saban has witnessed his players and coaching staff be inconsistent all season. Jase McClellan, a junior running back, seemed to be the only player locked into Saturday’s matchup with the Governors. George Teague, a former Alabama safety, said on Twitter he wants Saban to ‘go completely off’ on players and coaches at halftime. He wants to see angry, demanding Saban return to the surface.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO