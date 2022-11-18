Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities
As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
tdalabamamag.com
Jermaine Burton records first milestone performance as an Alabama receiver
It took 11 games, but Alabama fans saw Jermaine Burton have an impactful game. As a transfer wide receiver from Georgia, Burton had one 100-yard performance as a Bulldog in two years. The output came during his freshman season against Mississippi State. He recorded 197 yards receiving and two touchdowns on eight catches.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama safety wants Nick Saban ‘to go completely off’ with Tide struggling versus Austin Peay
Alabama fans and former players are not happy with the Crimson Tide’s performance against Austin Peay. The Tide scored only seven points in the first quarter and had a sloppy first half. Nick Saban has witnessed his players and coaching staff be inconsistent all season. Jase McClellan, a junior running back, seemed to be the only player locked into Saturday’s matchup with the Governors. George Teague, a former Alabama safety, said on Twitter he wants Saban to ‘go completely off’ on players and coaches at halftime. He wants to see angry, demanding Saban return to the surface.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban pleased with Alabama forcing turnovers against Austin Peay
A major part of playing to the Alabama standard for a Nick Saban defense is forcing turnovers. In its national championship seasons, the Crimson Tide created interceptions, pick-sixes, forced fumbles, and fumble recoveries during critical moments. It has not had much success this season, but Alabama had a shining moment last week versus Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tide’s defense generated three turnovers, including two interceptions from Brian Branch and Kool-Aid McKinstry. Linebackers Will Anderson and Deontae Lawson had balls in their hands, but they did not finish the play.
tdalabamamag.com
Former Alabama players returning to campus to try and restore the culture
Alabama football is 9-2 after its 34-0 victory over Austin Peay, but former players want to see dominance return. Bo Scarbrough, a former two-time national champion running back, returned to his Alma mater last week to speak to players and Coach Nick Saban. His words about playing to the culture and standard that was prepared for this year’s team got everyone’s attention, including Saban’s. The Crimson Tide wants to finish strong to end the regular season after losses to Tennessee and LSU knocked it out of the Southeastern Conference Championship competition and College Football Playoff competition.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama OL Tyler Steen injured vs Austin Peay
Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen left Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury against Austin Peay. After quarterback Bryce Young was sacked with under a minute to go in the first half, Steen went down on the play and was assisted to the locker room by the training staff. Steen...
tdalabamamag.com
Jase McClellan powers Alabama to halftime lead over Austin Peay
Alabama played inspired during the second half against Ole Miss, but it came out sluggish versus Austin Peay. Jase McClellan, a junior running back, was the bright spot on offense. He brought passion with him inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, recording his first 100-yard performance of the year. McClellan broke several tackles against the Governors and ran with toughness. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder totaled 137 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries for the Crimson Tide.
tdalabamamag.com
Jase McClellan puts Alabama’s offense on his back in victory over Austin Peay
Alabama football has one player that’s bringing the effort to finish strong. Jase McClellan came to the Crimson Tide as a talented running back in the 2020 class from Texas. He impressed fans with his speed as a freshman, but he’s grown into a complete back. McClellan stepped up last week against Mississippi, totaling 84 yards rushing in a 30-24 victory for the Tide. He turned in several tough runs where he refused to be tackled and sparked Alabama’s offensive line. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder continued the passion at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday versus Austin Peay. Alabama looked sloppy offensively in the first half, but McClellan powered it to a 34-0 victory.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban in favor of expanding the College Football Playoff
Nick Saban said he is an advocate of expanding the College Football Playoff during the latest episode of “Hey Coach.”. Saban and Alabama football are 8-2, and the Tide’s College Football Playoff chances are very slim heading into the final game of the regular season. Alabama has won three National Championships in the CFP era. Saban said he feels an expanded playoff field will keep players and fans engaged.
tdalabamamag.com
Several Alabama players out for matchup against Austin Peay
Several Alabama players out for matchup against Austin Peay https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/11/19/alabama-austin-peay-marquee-pregame-notes-matchup/">. Alabama used the second half against Mississippi to start its strong finish campaign. The Crimson Tide looks to continue versus Austin Peay at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Coach Nick Saban wants the team to re-establish its identity as a relentless group. Alabama...
Is Alabama Basketball Playing the Real Game of the Week on Thanksgiving? All Things CW
Alabama's first-round game in the upcoming Phil Knight Invitational got a little more interesting after its opponent Michigan State upset Kentucky.
Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral
On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban gives several injury updates following win over Austin Peay
Alabama entered Saturday’s matchup against Austin Peay with a lengthy injury list which was extended following its 34-0 victory. Carrying over from last weekend’s game against Ole Miss, defensive back Eli Ricks and running back Jahmyr Gibbs did not dress for the matchup as expected. Ricks went through the concussion protocol and Gibbs was dealing with an ankle sprain from the Rebels game.
Nick Saban Wasn't Thrilled With Reporter's Question Today
Add another one to the highlight reel for Nick Saban. Speaking at a recent media session, the Alabama head coach was asked for a vague update on the team's injuries going into next week's regular season finale. A very hydrated Saban let the reporter know in no uncertain terms that...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama vs. Austin Peay Predictions
Alabama football will return home for this weekend when the Tide take on Austin Peay. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CST. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The staff at Touchdown Alabama provide their predictions and analysis of the game. STEPHEN M. SMITH / SENIOR REPORTER. Alabama...
tdalabamamag.com
WATCH: Alabama 2025 WR commit Ryan Williams breaks six tackles on dominant TD run
Alabama football’s sophomore wide receiver commit, Ryan Williams continues to stack up big performances, and Friday was no different. Williams had 138 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, 180 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown in Saraland’s overtime win over Homewood Friday. One of Williams’ most impressive plays came...
Meridian, November 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Meridian. The Southeast Lauderdale High School soccer team will have a game with Northeast Lauderdale High School on November 19, 2022, 06:00:00.
magnoliastatelive.com
Vehicle stolen from grandparent while dropping of student at Mississippi school found nearly 100 miles away
The vehicle that was carjacked from a grandparent who was dropping off a student at Jackson school was found nearly 100 miles away in another county. WJTC in Jackson reports that officials from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office report that the vehicle that was carjacked on Tuesday at Cardozo Middle School in Jackson was found about 90 miles east in Lauderdale County.
wtva.com
Governor finalizes largest economic development deal in Mississippi history
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi’s governor signed legislation on Thursday, Nov. 17 finalizing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history. Steel Dynamics is expanding its campus in Columbus by placing two new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park. A $1.9 billion recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill...
Comments / 0