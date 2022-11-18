Effective: 2022-11-21 01:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures will drop to between 20 and 24 degrees in many areas, and a few locations may have lows as low as 18 degrees. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Damage to outdoor plumbing possible. Expect severe damage to crops or sensitive vegetation, and harm to unprotected pets or livestock.

