weather.gov
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Antelope Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 08:44:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope Valley HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Hard freeze conditions have ended.
Frost Advisory issued for Ojai Valley, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 08:44:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ojai Valley; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Frost conditions have ended.
Freeze Warning issued for Cuyama Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 01:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Cuyama Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.
