Effective: 2022-11-21 01:13:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-21 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Cuyama Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures of 29 to 31 degrees are expected. * WHERE...Cuyama Valley. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO