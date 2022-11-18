Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 11:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Where fresh snow is on the ground from the recent lake effect snow event, patchy blowing and drifting snow may occur in open areas.
