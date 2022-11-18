Effective: 2022-11-20 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour expected 5 PM to 9 PM. Rates will decrease later this evening as the snow lifts northward. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4326 7538 4335 7523 4337 7556 4346 7581 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7570 4301 7555 4306 7539 4318 7543 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO