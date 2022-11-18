It was a series of tweets that sent the NYPD and FBI on the trail of two Nazis looking to shoot up a synagogue, and it’s Twitter and other social media that Mayor Adams pointed to Monday as having to clean up their acts after the arrest of the suspects. Adams and other top officials lauded the role that law enforcement and community groups played in the arrest of Christopher Brown and Matthew ...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO