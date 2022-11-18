ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen steals $84K Charger, trades it on Facebook: MPD

By Melissa Moon
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis teen is facing serious charges after police say he stole an $84,000 Dodge Charger and then scammed another person out of their vehicle.

Antonio Johnson, 19, was booked in the Shelby County Jail Friday on two counts of theft of property, altering a motor vehicle serial number, and altering, falsifying, or forging an auto title.

Investigators said the 2022 Dodge Charger Scat Pack was reported stolen on Oct. 10, and a month later, the car was posted for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Tinder date carjacks woman, offers to sell her the car, police say

A man who saw the ad told police he met up with Johnson and agreed to trade his 2015 Camaro and $6,000 for the Charger, court records show.

The victim said at the time, he didn’t know Johnson’s real name but said he signed over an Arkansas title with the name Antonio Johnson.

When the victim tried to register the Charger in Mississippi he discovered the title was a fake, and after contacting Memphis Police, found out the car was stolen.

Jilted woman tries to extort ex-girlfriend with nude photos: MPD

Johnson was arrested after the victim reported his Camaro was stolen.

Police said they found the vehicle and Johnson at a home on Panama Street in Nutbush. They said Johnson admitted to trading the stolen Charger for the Camaro and cash.

Johnson is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Marquis Jaye
2d ago

he was the fool,not the seller even though the car was stolen,who in their right mind sell a 2022 scat pack for 6k and a old 2015 Camero

Lisa Pate
2d ago

What the hell is wrong with people? He had to know he would be caught. Hell, if you're looking for a thrill, go skydiving or something!

lee street
2d ago

the crime is 84k for a dam Dodge ANYTHING!!! Demon, Hellcat or whatever is worth 84k!!! Investigate the dealership for price gouging

