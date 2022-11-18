ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Idaho State Journal

Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people

CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Daily Montanan

Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed

MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

St. Ignatius police to host Narcan training

MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department will host a Narcan training event on Nov. 28. The event takes place at the St. Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. It's free and open to the public. Anyone with questions can email chief@townofstignatius.com or call 406-745-3381.
SAINT IGNATIUS, MT
NBCMontana

Copper Star Wish Fund returns to Butte

MISSOULA, Mont. — A popular Butte tradition is back, and people are invited to make a wish for the holidays. A copper star fabricated for the Capitol Christmas Tree in 2017 returned to Butte for the 2018 Montana Folk Festival and now has a permanent home in the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

17-year-old killed near Mission Dam

KALISPELL, MONT. — On November 20, Lake County 911 took a report of an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male around 3 a.m. near Mission Dam. 17-year-old David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius was found by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. He was later pronounced dead.
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer

In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Psychedelic treatment center opens in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Harvest Psychedelic Treatment & Wholeness Center is a new wellness clinic that recently opened in Missoula. They have a unique approach to mental health therapy by utilizing guided psychedelic treatments using Ketamine administered via oral lozenge or intramuscular injection. Ketamine is a legal, FDA approved medicine...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Woman Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula, Resists Arrest

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Brooks Street for a reported theft that had just occurred. When an officer arrived, they were informed that a male was in the Loss Prevention Office. The officer...
MISSOULA, MT
invisiblepeople.tv

Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana

Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana

When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
GREAT FALLS, MT
NBCMontana

Butte Courthouse closed for filming Saturday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse will be closed to the public this Saturday for filming. Officials ask people not to linger outside or try to enter the building.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

COVID-19 relief funding for child care to expire end of year

BUTTE, Mont. — Paying for child care can be a burden for families across Montana. Now, with one federal funding program set to expire at the end of the year, some parents are concerned about the impact it could have. In the Mining City, one child care resource and...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

‘I’m humbled it gets to be me’: Zephyr to be the first out trans woman in Montana Legislature

When the wheels touched down in Missoula on Nov. 8, Zooey Zephyr was the last to deplane. It was election night, and Zephyr learned she had won her race in House District 100. People sitting next to her told her they were supporters and soon-to-be constituents. On her way off of the plane, Zephyr turned […] The post ‘I’m humbled it gets to be me’: Zephyr to be the first out trans woman in Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Trap release workshop teaches owners what to do if pet gets caught

MISSOULA, Mont. — Footloose Montana will host a free trap release workshop this Sunday to learn what to do if your pet becomes caught in a trap. Attendees will learn trapping regulations, first aid and what to carry with you to save your pet. The workshop takes place from...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Blackfeet Tribe to distribute turkey dinners

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Tribe will distribute turkey dinners in each community on the reservation this Monday. Dinners include a turkey, bag of potatoes, stuffing and gravy. Distribution will begin at 12 p.m. until the items are gone. The limit is one dinner per household. Browning - Stick...
MISSOULA, MT

