FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
4 Great Steakhouses in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
Police: Montana woman discharges .357 Magnum inside local hotel, threatens to shoot at least three people
CHUBBUCK — A 40-year-old Montana woman faces numerous felony charges after police say she discharged a revolver into the front desk of a Chubbuck hotel and threatened to shoot at least three people. Rebecca Lynn O’Connell, of Melrose, Montana, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm at an occupied building, all felonies. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of malicious injury to property. ...
Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed
MISSOULA — Lonna Fox moved to Missoula in 1994 when her daughter, Sarah Koke, had her first baby, and “Grandma Lonna” has lived near her family ever since. She helped raise her grandkids even though she’s in a wheelchair from an old spinal cord injury. In 2013, Fox needed extra help, and she moved into […] The post Montana nursing homes continue closing, residents, families stressed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
4 Great Seafood Places in Montana
If you live in Montana or you wish to travel there, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Montana that you should definitely visit if you want to see what great seafood should really taste like.
NBCMontana
St. Ignatius police to host Narcan training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The St. Ignatius Police Department will host a Narcan training event on Nov. 28. The event takes place at the St. Ignatius Volunteer Fire Department at 6 p.m. It's free and open to the public. Anyone with questions can email chief@townofstignatius.com or call 406-745-3381.
NBCMontana
Copper Star Wish Fund returns to Butte
MISSOULA, Mont. — A popular Butte tradition is back, and people are invited to make a wish for the holidays. A copper star fabricated for the Capitol Christmas Tree in 2017 returned to Butte for the 2018 Montana Folk Festival and now has a permanent home in the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse.
Woman Under the Influence Drives Into Oncoming Traffic in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to Brooks Street for a moving violation complaint. The complainant called 911 and said that a female in a purple minivan had run a red light, was swerving in the lane of traffic, and into oncoming traffic.
NBCMontana
17-year-old killed near Mission Dam
KALISPELL, MONT. — On November 20, Lake County 911 took a report of an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male around 3 a.m. near Mission Dam. 17-year-old David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius was found by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. He was later pronounced dead.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
NBCMontana
Psychedelic treatment center opens in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Harvest Psychedelic Treatment & Wholeness Center is a new wellness clinic that recently opened in Missoula. They have a unique approach to mental health therapy by utilizing guided psychedelic treatments using Ketamine administered via oral lozenge or intramuscular injection. Ketamine is a legal, FDA approved medicine...
Woman Gets Caught With Meth in Missoula, Resists Arrest
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 13, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a business in the 2900 block of Brooks Street for a reported theft that had just occurred. When an officer arrived, they were informed that a male was in the Loss Prevention Office. The officer...
invisiblepeople.tv
Armed Men Patrol Authorized Homeless Encampment in Montana
Does it Really Take 7 Men with Guns and Tactical Gear to Measure a Tent?. Over the summer, an authorized campsite in Missoula, MT, was regularly patrolled by groups of men from Rogers International, a private security firm contracted with the city. The primary function of this patrol is to...
Montana saw an increase in outdoor recreation during pandemic
People were spending more time outside and the sales at outdoor sports stores, like The Base Camp, reflect the economic growth.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
NBCMontana
Butte Courthouse closed for filming Saturday
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse will be closed to the public this Saturday for filming. Officials ask people not to linger outside or try to enter the building.
NBCMontana
COVID-19 relief funding for child care to expire end of year
BUTTE, Mont. — Paying for child care can be a burden for families across Montana. Now, with one federal funding program set to expire at the end of the year, some parents are concerned about the impact it could have. In the Mining City, one child care resource and...
‘I’m humbled it gets to be me’: Zephyr to be the first out trans woman in Montana Legislature
When the wheels touched down in Missoula on Nov. 8, Zooey Zephyr was the last to deplane. It was election night, and Zephyr learned she had won her race in House District 100. People sitting next to her told her they were supporters and soon-to-be constituents. On her way off of the plane, Zephyr turned […] The post ‘I’m humbled it gets to be me’: Zephyr to be the first out trans woman in Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Fairfield Sun Times
Crash reduces Reserve St. NB to one lane near 9th St. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - A crash is reducing Reserve Street northbound to one lane near 9th Street in Missoula, according to our reporter on scene.
NBCMontana
Trap release workshop teaches owners what to do if pet gets caught
MISSOULA, Mont. — Footloose Montana will host a free trap release workshop this Sunday to learn what to do if your pet becomes caught in a trap. Attendees will learn trapping regulations, first aid and what to carry with you to save your pet. The workshop takes place from...
NBCMontana
Blackfeet Tribe to distribute turkey dinners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Blackfeet Tribe will distribute turkey dinners in each community on the reservation this Monday. Dinners include a turkey, bag of potatoes, stuffing and gravy. Distribution will begin at 12 p.m. until the items are gone. The limit is one dinner per household. Browning - Stick...
